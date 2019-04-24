Zulgad: The most important person in the Vikings’ draft room? The answer might surprise

NFL executives don’t divulge much about what goes on behind the scenes when it comes to the decisions that are made in an NFL draft room, so that leaves us outsiders in a position to make assumptions about how this works.

So here’s a safe assumption about how things went during the first round of the 2014 draft — Mike Zimmer’s first as the Vikings’ coach. The Vikings held the eighth pick in the first round but made a trade with Cleveland to move back in one spot and also picked up a fifth-rounder in doing so. That deal undoubtedly put a smile on the face of general manager Rick Spielman because the man loves to stockpile picks.

But this didn’t leave Zimmer out of the process because it became clear that he urged Spielman to take UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr with the ninth pick. Spielman, along with the rest of the GMs in the NFL, will tell you that he always take the best player available. While that sounds good, the reality is that the smart teams take what they consider to be the best player who fits their system.

Zimmer had been a longtime NFL defensive coordinator before finally getting a head coaching opportunity in Minnesota and it quickly became clear he knew exactly what he wanted on defense. He saw Barr as an excellent fit and Spielman listened.

But we weren’t done yet.

Zimmer had hired Norv Turner as his offensive coordinator and it was Turner who thought he saw something in Teddy Bridgewater, despite the fact the quarterback had a lousy Pro Day. Turner felt Bridgewater would be a good fit for his offense and Spielman sent second- and fourth-round picks to Seattle so the Vikings could draft Bridgewater with the last pick of the first round.

A devastating leg injury would derail Bridgewater’s career just before the 2016 season — Turner quit during that season as the Vikings’ offense struggled — but there had been nothing flawed about the Vikings’ process in drafting Bridgewater.

So what do those two picks from five years ago have to do with this year’s draft, which will begin with the first round on Thursday night? They shed light on how the Vikings need to again operate this year. Specifically, when it comes to adding pieces for new assistant head coach and offensive advisor Gary Kubiak, a former Super Bowl winning coach who, in reality, will be the head coach of the Vikings’ offense.

There has been much discussion about whether the Vikings will address their offensive line needs with the 18th pick in the opening round. But the real question is what does Kubiak feel this offense needs most to be successful — help on the left side of the line has to be near the top of the list — and, more importantly, who is the best fit to solve the potential issues?

Kubiak was hired to assist new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski in January and has had plenty of time to study the Vikings’ offense and see how the current players will fit what he wants to do. This includes the offensive line class and who might be best in the zone-blocking scheme that Kubiak has used for so many years.

Spielman and the scouting staff can bring all the information they want to Kubiak — and Zimmer with defensive players — but it’s up to them to make the calls and who will have potentially the most success working in the Vikings’ system.

The terms of Kubiak’s contract are unlikely to get out but, make no mistake, he’s being paid handsomely to run the offensive side of the ball. The Vikings are hoping Kubiak’s presence will mean that Zimmer can spend the majority of his time focusing on defense.

But in order for that to happen, Kubiak’s offense needs to run a whole lot more smoothly than John DeFilippo’s did last season when Zimmer felt it necessary to get involved.

Going in this direction, means that Kubiak will need to have plenty of say on how things operate and that should include making calls on draft picks.