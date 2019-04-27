Zulgad: Vikings had no choice but to go on offensive early in draft

EAGAN — Rick Spielman spent much of his time Friday night in the Vikings’ draft room at TCO Performance Center trading back and accumulating picks that he could use during rounds four through seven of the NFL draft on Saturday. The Vikings general manager began the night holding five picks for the draft’s final day and ended it with nine selections.

Spielman acknowledged that this didn’t thrill coach Mike Zimmer. “Every time we do trade back it’s irritating to him,” Spielman said. “He knows we’re going to get some really good players tomorrow. He was ready to unplug the phones again, like he is every year.”

It was surprising to find out that this was what most annoyed Zimmer on Day 2 of the NFL draft. The assumption was that the Vikings’ defensive-minded head coach would have been most upset by the fact that Spielman used the team’s first three picks, including a first-round selection on Thursday, on offensive players.

After taking North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury with the 18th pick in the opening round, the Vikings grabbed Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr., with the 50th-overall pick in the second round and then closed the third round by going with Boise State running back Alexander Mattison with the 102nd-overall pick.

“Coach Zim was actually very happy we got the offense going,” Spielman said late Friday during a wrap-up press conference at which Zimmer was not in attendance.

How rare is it for the Vikings to use their first three picks in a draft on offense? They hadn’t done it since Dennis Green’s second season as coach in 1993, when Minnesota took Ohio State running back Robert Smith in the first round and then selected Syracuse wide receiver Qadry Ismail and Penn State guard John Gerak in the following two rounds.

The Vikings’ decision to address one side of the ball was an acknowledgement of just how much worked needed to be done on offense and also how little could be done in free agency because of the Vikings’ limited salary-cap space.

It also seems to be a nod toward the influence that assistant head coach and offensive advisor Gary Kubiak is being given in the draft room. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering it’s Kubiak’s offensive scheme that’s being installed in an effort to help $84 million quarterback Kirk Cousins bounce back from a disappointing first season in Minnesota. Kevin Stefanski might be the Vikings’ offensive coordinator but it’s Kubiak who will run the offensive show.

Is Zimmer thrilled the Vikings had to use three high draft picks to fill offensive needs? Probably not. But he and Spielman both know their jobs are on the line and that Kubiak was brought in to save the day after last year’s offensive debacle that featured the termination of John DeFilippo with three games left in the regular season.

In order to avoid a repeat of last season, Kubiak needs to bring in players who fit his scheme and also can be counted on to help Cousins perform far better in big games than he did. What the Vikings can’t afford is to have Zimmer’s defense play well in 2019, but have the head coach complaining about the offense’s issues because a lack of attention was paid to that unit during the offseason.

We’ve seen that before and it doesn’t have a pretty ending.

Spielman expressed confidence that after the Vikings used four of their eight picks on defense last season, including a first-rounder on cornerback Mike Hughes, that Zimmer still has plenty to work with on that side of the ball.

“I think there were some defensive players there (in this draft), but I also know we have some young guys that we took last year that we’re very excited to see in the progress that they made,” Spielman said. “We had a couple guys coming off injuries. I know Jayln Holmes (a defensive end taken in the fourth round last year) has had a tremendous offseason. I think he’s up to 300 pounds right now. We feel very confident about the guys we have.

“Since Ifeadi (Odenigbo, a defensive lineman taken in the seventh round in 2017) came back he’s totally changed his body in what he has done. We have a lot of guys that I think it’s going to be a very competitive roster on the defense. I think (Saturday) we’ll be able to even add some more on the defensive side with what our board looks like right now.”

Considering how the first three rounds played out, one would assume that if that isn’t the case Zimmer will be extremely annoyed by more than Spielman’s propensity to spend the draft playing let’s make a deal.