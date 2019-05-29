Irv Smith’s maturity impressing Vikings at OTAs

EAGAN — When Irv Smith steps on the field for the first time this season he will be one of the youngest players in the NFL. But following Wednesday’s Organized Team Activities at TCO Performance Center, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said the 20-year-old tight end has an approach that mirrors more experienced players.

“He’s a young man but he’s older in how he acts and comports himself,” Stefanski said.

With Kyle Rudolph away from practice to attend a golf event in Ohio, Smith took the first-team reps in Wednesday’s workout. During red zone drills he made an impressive sliding catch in the back of the end zone.

“He understands he has a ton of work to do in the run game and pass game and certainly we thought enough of him with his skill set to get him up here and put him in some spots where he can make a play,” Stefanski said.

Even in May, first-team experience for the Vikings’ second-round draft pick is valuable. Smith will have a chance to play, whether it’s in multiple tight end sets or if the team trades Rudolph, as has been rumored all offseason.

“He’s 20 years old, right? I think it’s so impressive for a kid — and maybe it speaks to their program [at Alabama] and speaks to his parents — he’s here and he’s very serious-minded about his business,” Stefanski said. “We have some fun with him and that but I’m impressed by the kid. He breaks the huddle, most of the time he knows what to do and he’s playing fast…you could see this kid becoming a veteran who knows what to do every single time.”

“His skill set was put on display a little bit there, he’s a threat in the pass game but don’t want him to just be a threat in the pass game, he needs to be a complete tight end,” Stefanski added.

On draft day, Smith talked about aiming to be a mismatch against linebackers and safeties. In two practices open to the media, the Vikings have used him in numerous ways from an inline tight end to a wide receiver position.

“It’s definitely different,” Smith said. “In college you have some games where it’s some weak teams, some good teams. In practice in the NFL everybody is good so you have to bring your A game every play and try to get better.”

Smith has taken notice of the route-running detail required to succeed against the Vikings’ first-team defense, which includes six Pro Bowlers.

“You have to have different releases on everything,” he said. “You can’t be one-dimensional on your routes. You have to stick them and stem them different ways to get open. At the end of the day it’s all matchups so that’s what I try to do.”

If Rudolph remains a Viking, Smith will still play a valuable role on a team that has uncertainty at wide receiver beyond stars Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Diggs said the former Crimson Tide star’s athleticism has stood out.

“He can move around, he’s fluid,” receiver Stefon Diggs said. “He’s a tight end that can run. He pretty much does everything from what I’ve seen on tape. I’m not a coach or anything but from out here what I see he moves around pretty well. He’s athletic, he’s got a little bit of speed too.”