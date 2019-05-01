No surprise: Vikings come one step closer toward parting with Laquon Treadwell

Whether Laquon Treadwell will play for the Vikings in 2019 remains to be seen, but on Wednesday the franchise took a step toward making sure the wide receiver won’t be on the roster in 2020.

The #Vikings will not exercise Laquon Treadwell’s fifth-year option. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 1, 2019

This news comes as no surprise.

The 23rd pick in the first round of the 2016 draft by Minnesota has been a major disappointment. Treadwell caught a career-high 35 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown, his first in the NFL, last season in his third year in the league. Treadwell caught only one pass for 15 yards as a rookie and had 20 receptions for 200 yards in his second year.