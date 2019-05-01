vikings

No surprise: Vikings come one step closer toward parting with Laquon Treadwell

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad May 1, 2019 3:54 pm

Whether Laquon Treadwell will play for the Vikings in 2019 remains to be seen, but on Wednesday the franchise took a step toward making sure the wide receiver won’t be on the roster in 2020.

This news comes as no surprise.

The 23rd pick in the first round of the 2016 draft by Minnesota has been a major disappointment. Treadwell caught a career-high 35 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown, his first in the NFL, last season in his third year in the league. Treadwell caught only one pass for 15 yards as a rookie and had 20 receptions for 200 yards in his second year.

