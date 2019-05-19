The unusual bond of the Minnesota Vikings defense

Every coach from high school to the pros in every sport preaches team togetherness and locker room bonding.Chemistry and leadership raises all boats, they will say. Caring about something bigger than yourself is valuable, they believe. But today’s NFL doesn’t always reward teams with close locker rooms. It doesn’t much resemble scenes from Rudy or Remember The Titans.

With short careers, non-guaranteed contracts and the most harsh business practices from front offices around the league, it’s rare that a team is together long enough to learn each other’s middle names, much less become lifelong brothers.

For example: The New England Patriots’ motto isn’t “become best pals with the man next to you,” it’s “do your job” and the unsaid part of that little catchphrase is “or get out and we won’t pay you.”

The Patriots are praised for not keeping players. If your positional value doesn’t match up to your contract demands, say goodbye to Boston. If Bill Belichick can coach up the next (cheaper) edge rusher or running back, see ya later.

The environment breeds an every-man-for-himself mentality among players. They are simply independent contractors doing their work like a construction crew. Last year there were three examples that make the point: First, when Earl Thomas suffered a season-ending injury after holding out during the offseason, he flipped off his own sideline while being carted off. Running back Le’Veon Bell sat out the entire year when the Steelers franchise tagged him and Antonio Brown created a wacky online campaign to force his way out of Pittsburgh in order to get a new contract with his new team, the Oakland Raiders.

This isn’t an entirely new phenomenon in football. Quarterback Doug Williams went to play in the USFL after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn’t pay out. Saints QB Bobby Hebert sat out the 1990 season. Even Emmitt Smith staged a holdout in 1993.But the popularity and the cash payouts have gone up massively since those contract disputes. And awareness of the long-term ramifications of playing professional football has come to the forefront, making it even more urgent that players get what they deserve. There is — understandably — even more urgency to get paid by any means necessary.

In this landscape, it would seem impossible that a group of players on one team would build such a closeness that they would make every conceivable effort to stick together, even giving up millions of dollars in the process.

But that describes the Minnesota Vikings defense.

Everyone can say — especially when they are winning — that a group is cares deeply about each other. But in this case, it is actions over words. The bond of the Vikings defense has been tested this offseason and they have continually made it clear that this bunch has something special that we might not see again for a long time: the willingness to sacrifice for each other.

The latest is linebacker Eric Kendricks, who restructured his contract in order to create the cap space for the Vikings to sign first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury (and keep tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has been in trade rumors for months).

“You can go around the locker room, everybody wants to be on this team,” Kendricks told reporters before taking batting practice at the Twins’ Skol night. “It’s no secret.”

While Kendricks’ decision to re-work his deal ultimately won’t hit him in the wallet, the fact that he signed a deal 11 months before he was set to become a free agent made this situation possible.

Examples of players re-working deals and giving up potential huge paydays are all over the place on the Vikings defense. Anthony Barr spurned the New York Jets by backing out of a deal that would have paid him in the range of $15 million per year to re-sign with the Vikings for $13.5 million over five years.

“This is where I want to be. This is my home, embedded in the community, do a lot of off-the-field work here,” Barr said after re-signing with the Vikings. “I love my teammates, I love this locker room. The culture we have developed over the last five years, it’s been awesome. The bond I’ve made with my friends, my teammates and my coaches are unbreakable. It just felt right. This is where my heart was, this is where it’s always been, this is where it always will be.“

Barr said that he became physically ill after agreeing to leave the Vikings and knew he couldn’t leave the team that drafted him in 2014.

In a rare event, Harrison Smith was emotional talking about Barr’s choice to come back.

“You make friendships and you make plays together and you’re pumped for the guy next to you, that’s why I play,” Smith said during offseason workouts.

Barr and Kendricks are hardly the only ones to take less or make a change to a contract. In reverse chronological order:

— Everson Griffen restructured his deal this offseason

— Danielle Hunter signed the most team-friendly pass rusher contract in the NFL

— Kendricks signed a five-year contract at the beginning of the 2018 offseason rather than negotiating into the summer and the previous year

— Xavier Rhodes agreed to an extension in training camp when he could have hit the jackpot in free agency the following season.

In addition, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen re-signed with the Vikings after leaving for one season in Seattle. Likewise Tom Johnson returned to Minnesota after the Seahawks cut him early in 2018.

Terence Newman even stayed on for one year as a coach after retiring.

The other two players who have left via retirement — Chad Greenway and Brian Robison — held tear-filled press conferences at the end.

Since the Vikings defense ascended to one of the elite defenses in the NFL in 2015, they have only seen Captain Munnerlyn and Andrew Sendejo leave in free agency and that’s at least partly because they developed effective replacements in Mackensie Alexander and Anthony Harris.

All combined, there’s a room full of evidence to suggest the Vikings’ defense is telling the truth about viewing each other as family. Even a great cynic would have to acknowledge that they have made active efforts to remain in the same locker room. The question is why?

Greatness and disappointment

The core of the Vikings defense has been through some stuff. Barr joked that he feels like he is 26 going on 37 with the way things have played out over the past few seasons.

In 2015, it was Blair Walsh’s missed 27-yard field goal that cost them a chance to take the fifth rated defense in points a chance to lead the Vikings into the divisional round after finishing dead last in points allowed just two years earlier.

The following year, they opened the season with a 5-0 record despite losing franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a severe knee injury only to see it all fall apart and finish the season with a .500 record.

“We’ve been through that situation where we lost like what, six in a row, in 2016 or something like that,” Barr said. “I was afraid to come to work because it was not going to be fun. I am not saying that is the environment elsewhere, but I don’t know what it is like. I know what it is like here and I know even those times it would suck, we were going to grind through it and make it better. I knew I could trust the people in there.”

Fans might look at 2016 as a lost season but it ultimately laid the foundation for the players’ tight relationships. The locker room was frustrated by Zimmer’s comments criticizing Barr and defensive tackle Sharrif Floys and cornerbacks Terence Newman and Xavier Rhodes went against Mike Zimmer’s schematic wishes in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The collapse could have ripped them apart but instead it appeared to bring them closer together.

In 2017 the Vikings ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards and points allowed. They went 13-3 and went to the NFC Championship on the back of the Minneapolis Miracle touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. In an interview this week with SKOR North, Brian Robison said he’d never seen anything quite like the way the ’17 team came together.

“As a player I’ve never experienced a locker room like that, period,” Robison said. “I’m not talking about just after [the Minneapolis Miracle] but throughout the year. That was a special locker room, it was a special bond between all of my teammates. It was one of those locker rooms that I don’t think will ever be duplicated.”

Numerous players have indicated their steadfast belief that this iteration is capable of winning a championship.

“I was one game away from the Super Bowl, I think going forward that’s what I’m chasing,” Newman said following his decision to retire and join the 2018 coaching staff.

Investment

While this squad’s history together and success has brought them closer, there’s another important factor at play: Many players on the Vikings defense played a significant role in each other’s success

Robison mentioned mentoring Danielle Hunter because — though Hunter would eventually take his job — the Vikings needed the young star edge rusher to maximize his talent.

Everson Griffen said as much in a press conference prior to the start of the 2018 season.

“That is how you win, what is it, you’re strong as your weakest link?” he said. “Everybody has to be strong. I feel like the faster you get them groomed up and trained and prepared to play on game day, like Mike Hughes or Holton Hill. Those guys playing on special teams, getting those guys going and running to the ball. Good things can happen and the faster you get them coached up and on the playbook, great things happen. I think that is what we strive for.”

The mentality has been facilitated by the defensive coaching staff, most notably defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

“Andre has a great relationship with those guys,” Zimmer said. “He’s tough. When he needs to be, he’s tough. But he’s like a mother hen the rest of the time. He’s always been a great sounding board to me and a great friend as well.”

Another factor at play is simply Zimmer’s longevity. You might think five years as head coach isn’t all that long but only eight coaches have been with the respective teams longer. With his attention to the defensive side since joining the team in 2014 comes the players’ encyclopedic knowledge of the defense and Zimmer’s understanding of what makes each player tick.

“With Anthony, I can walk up to him and we speak the same language,” Zimmer said. “I can say, ‘Hey, when they’re in this formation, or this personnel group,’ and half the time he’ll answer me before I even get it out. That’s just the way he is.”

“Harrison Smith, I really never have to yell at him because he’s a guy that understands what I am saying all the time.”

There’s the investment in each other and the investment from the front office and ownership. Certainly players on the Vikings’ defense have taken less than they are worth but it wouldn’t mean much if the front office had simply told Barr to enjoy sight seeing in New York City or allowed Rhodes or Hunter to hit the free agent market.

It will be long debated whether the defense-first approach by the organization was the right way to go in a league powered by great passing games but the bond between the players on the Vikings defense has propelled them to an unusual level of consistency.

Of course, the financial investment for the Vikings to spend the third most money on the defensive side brings along with it the pressure to rank among the NFL’s best. Any sort of slip in 2019 will be met with second guessing of the team’s offseason approach.

“The more that we can keep this group together…I think it’s a good thing for us, for this franchise, for this organization, for this defense,” Zimmer said.