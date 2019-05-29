Vikings OC: Continuity benefiting Kirk Cousins

EAGAN — At this time last year Kirk Cousins was just getting settled into being a Minnesotan.

While learning a new region and offense, he was also learning his teammates names, tendencies and skills. This offseason he will have to learn just one of those things: A new offense. However, what’s new is old in this case. Cousins ran a similar offense during his time working with Kyle Shanahan in Washington.

“I know this: Kirk is coming into this year with familiarity of our players, of his teammates, that’s invaluable,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s the wide receivers, that’s the tight ends, everybody. That element of having been through this for one year with our guys is important. I can tell you this is an evolving group of plays…we’re starting from square one, we’re putting the foundation together.”

Cousins won’t just be familiar with his teammates but his offensive coordinator as well. Last year Stefanski worked as the quarterbacks coach until Week 15 when he was elevated to interim OC. This offseason he was elevated to the position full time.

“Familiarity in any aspect of this is important,” Stefanski said. “I understand Kirk the player, I understand Kirk the person…it’s nice to have a year under our belt. I know what makes him tick and visa versa.”

While there is uncertainty at the No. 3 receiver position, Cousins comes back to a team with two star receivers in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who combined for 215 receptions last season.

“You want to do things that make him comfortable,” Diggs said. “Being a receiver I want to make him comfortable, I want to play to his strengths and try to be there any way that I can. As far as being a wideout, you want to be in his corner any way that you can. Anything he wants to throw, just run it.”

The Vikings haven’t been shy about their plans to run Gary Kubiak’s offense, which has stood the test of time in the NFL. The goal in OTAs, Stefanski said, is implementing the fundamentals of his system.

“It takes a little bit of time,” Stefanski said. “Like anything else it’s learning a new language but we think terminology is a little bit overrated in that regard, what’s important for us is coaching points and philosophy and schematically what we’re doing. Our players, we’ll challenge them and they’ve done a nice job and have been receptive to the new terminology but…it’s the coaching points and where the bones are buried on all these plays.”