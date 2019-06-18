False alarm: Despite Instagram post, Brett Favre says he isn’t coming out of retirement

Well, that was fun.

Brett Favre caused plenty of excitement on Tuesday when he appeared to announce on his verified Instagram account that he would be making a comeback. Along with a picture from Super Bowl XXI, Favre (we thought) wrote, ““A true champion sticks to his or her calling. I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season.”

This seemed crazy at first — Favre will turn 50 on Oct. 10 — but we are talking about the king of unpredictability. And as Packers, Jets and Vikings fans know, Favre has appeared to call it quits before only to continue his career.

The fun came to an end as the post was quickly deleted and Favre later told TMZ Sports that his Instagram had been hacked. Favre, who played for the Vikings in 2009 and 2010, told TMZ Sports that his people are trying to find the culprit.