Steve Jordan to be inducted into Vikings’ Ring of Honor

EAGAN — Steve Jordan admitted the first two seasons he made the Vikings roster he was amazed to be kept around. By the end of his 13-year NFL career, he had established himself as one of the best tight ends in Vikings’ history and on Wednesday the franchise decided to honor him for his performance.

Jordan, who addressed the Vikings at TCO Performance Center before their minicamp practice, received a pleasant surprise when he was told by his friend, Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren, that he would become the 25th person named to the team’s Ring of Honor. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 24 when the Vikings play host to Washington in a Thursday night game.

“This is quite an honor, I’m still floored by this,” Jordan said Wednesday as he addressed the media. “I’m not one to be short on words but they actually got me this morning (with the surprise).”

A seventh-round pick out of Brown University in 1982, when the NFL draft was 12 rounds, Jordan is third in team history with 498 career receptions, trailing only Hall of Fame receivers Cris Carter (1,004) and Randy Moss (587) in franchise history. He ranks sixth in Vikings history with 6,307 receiving yards and eighth with 28 receiving touchdowns. He played in 176 regular-season games — that puts him 14th in team history — and had 149 career starts.

The 58-year-old Jordan, whose son Cameron is a standout defensive end with the New Orleans Saints, went into engineering after his playing career finished following the 1994 season.