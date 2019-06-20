Vikings announce training camp schedule and logistical changes

The Minnesota Vikings have announced details for 2019 training camp, including the complete schedule, new fan engagement elements and changes to last year’s autograph policy.

Sixteen total practices at TCO Performance Center will be open to the public starting on July 26. One tweak from the first season at the Vikings’ new camp home is that gates will open at 11:00 AM rather than 8:00 AM.

Similar to last year there will be 4,000 tickets available daily and fans must reserve tickets through the Vikings website or app. Four tickets per day for a max of two days can be reserved. There are also reserved seats available for purchase ($15). Season ticket holders can start reserving tickets on June 24 at 10:00 AM and the general public can begin reserving tickets June 26.

A notable change to the team’s autograph policy: Daily autograph sessions (which take place at 4:30 PM in the TCO Stadium concourse) will now only be open to fans 18 and younger. The first 150 children in line will receive a wrist band allowing them to watch practice before entering the autograph line.

On the “fan engagement” side, the Vikings will select a group of kids each day to carry players helmets (called the “Helmet Hike”). There will also be a Vikings Arcade where fans can play video games.

Here is the complete practice schedule:

Friday, July 26 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Saturday, July 27 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Sunday, July 28 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Monday, July 29 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Tuesday, July 30 Players Day Off

Wednesday, July 31 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Thursday, August 1 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Friday, August 2 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Saturday, August 3 7:15 – 9:30 pm (Night practice in TCO Stadium)

Sunday, August 4 Players Day Off

Monday, August 5 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Tuesday, August 6 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Wednesday, August 7 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Thursday, August 8 Travel to New Orleans

Friday, August 9 Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints – 7:00 pm CT

Saturday, August 10 Players Day Off

Sunday, August 11 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Monday, August 12 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Tuesday, August 13 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Wednesday, August 14 Players Day Off

Thursday, August 15 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Friday, August 16 2:00 – 4:25 pm