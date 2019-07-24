At receiver position, Vikings need someone to ‘flash’ in camp

EAGAN — Before veteran players have even arrived at TCO Performance Center for Minnesota Vikings camp, most of the candidates for the No. 3 wide receiver job have already been on the practice field working with Kirk Cousins.

Of the total nine receivers not named Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen, five were among rookies who began camp three days early (and a sixth, Brandon Zylstra, was working out on the side). That means Cousins has spent the first two sessions trying to familiarize himself with each player’s individual strength.

“Many of them were brought in undrafted because they have a specific trait that they bring to the table,” Cousins said. “We want to understand what that is and accentuate it. If a guy can roll, if he’s a 4.3 guy — and maybe there are some limitations to playing the other parts of the receiver position — but he’s a 4.3 guy, let’s get him in our deep routes and give him a chance to get behind safeties and launch.”

The rookies in the race include Jeff Badet, Davion Davis, Alexander Hollins, Bisi Johnson and Dillon Mitchell. Only two of them were drafted and both in the seventh round. Badet meets Cousins’ description as a speed burner. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash coming out of Oklahoma but only managed 26 receptions in his senior season. The Vikings brought him to camp last year and kept him on the practice squad, showing they have some interest in his athletic gifts.

Bisi Johnson fits the opposite description as a more precise route runner who ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and caught 54 passes for 796 yards. Former Oregon standout Dillon Mitchell has both athleticism and impressive production with a 4.46 40 at 6-foot-1 and 75 receptions for 1,184 yards in his final college season. But there were questions about his route running detail during draft season.

“Learning those players’ strengths and working them in the progression, knowing that a play gives them a chance to put a show on or understanding that, hey, this route isn’t his sweet spot so let’s talk about working elsewhere, that’s where personnel is really important,” Cousins said. “That’s certainly a point of emphasis, especially with these younger players. Many of them have a specific trait as to why they are here and we want to see if that trait can really help us.”

Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski pointed out that camp always has players who “flash” as camp goes along. They will be looking for that player in the receiving corps.

“I think there’s so many reps that have to take place and miles to go before this whole thing shakes out that I think we’ll have a good understanding of our players strengths,” he said. “You even saw it in the spring. You saw some guys that showed something and it could’ve been in a meeting room or out on the practice field.”

The Vikings’ recent history of receivers who “flashed” in camp includes Chad Beebe, who was a spring tryout player that impressed in camp, made the practice squad and eventually saw playing time. Once upon a time Adam Thielen was that player as was 2015 fifth-round pick Stefon Diggs.

“We’ve talked about as a staff, someone’s going to surprise us at this camp,” Stefanski said. “Someone is going to show up and I don’t know who that is. We have our ideas and we’ve seen it in the spring. We saw some guys flash. But we’re going to get a ton of reps and I think you’ll see somebody flash, and then it’s going to be our job to understand what that guy can do and how he can help us.”

Of course the Vikings have had swings and misses in the recent past as well, including a pair of late-round receivers in 2017 Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley, neither of which was able to carve out an NFL career. The Vikings now must rely on a player flashing in camp to find depth at the receiver position.