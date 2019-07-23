‘Business-like’ approach can help Vikings rookie Bradbury adapt quickly to NFL

EAGAN – Starting as a rookie in the NFL is tough as heck for offensive linemen.

According to Pro Football Focus, only one rookie center played more than 500 snaps last season and of the 13 total rookie linemen who played regularly just three scored above average PFF grades (over 70 out of 100). With the league trending toward crazy-athletic defensive lineman, first-year players like Minnesota Vikings 18th overall pick center Garrett Bradbury have to make a massive jump from college in Year 1 to fill their role admirably.

“He’s got a very business-like personality, wants to be right, wants to do things the right way,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “I think he’s got an aggressive nature. I think he’s going to fit in fine.”

“He’s a brilliant kid so that helps a lot,” Zimmer added.

The Vikings opened up training camp on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center with rookies and a handful of more experienced players on hand, including quarterback Kirk Cousins. His presence gives the first-year center a chance to get a leg up on working through protection calls before the rest of the team arrives.

“It’s huge to build that chemistry,” Bradbury said of working with his veteran quarterback. “He’s really taken a lot to understand the protections and everything we do, so talking that through with him and the coaches has been huge, getting more comfortable with him. I can’t take enough snaps with the quarterback.”

If Bradbury does buck the trend of struggling rookie lineman, he wouldn’t be the first in recent Vikings history to do so. In 2017 they reached the NFC Championship with Pat Elflein playing in the middle as a rookie. Zimmer said he expects Elflein, now a left guard, and the veteran quarterback to help guide Bradbury as he learns the system in training camp.

“Pat [Elflein] had to make all the calls before…he got help from [Nick] Easton and all those other guys,” Zimmer said. “I think it always helps to have somebody who has done that job before. I’m sure there will be times when Pat will have to, or Kirk (Cousins), will have to correct Garrett [Bradbury] on some of the things.”

Bradbury said he’s already received the same type of mentoring that Elflein got from left guard Nick Easton in ’17.

“Pat [Elflein] has been awesome, I can’t say enough good things about Pat,” Bradbury said. “He’s played the position, played guard and he obviously understands the offensive line position. He was a rookie two years ago and can mentor me on what helped him, what didn’t help him. He’s been awesome to me.”

Bradbury isn’t just seeking help from his QB and teammates. During his time between minicamp and the opening of camp Bradbury sought help from other veterans by attending a summit of offensive linemen in Frisco, Texas that was put on by O-line trainer Duke Manyweather. A number of top NFL linemen including center Ryan Jensen of of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attended the workshop in which they watched film, worked out on the field and talked about different techniques that linemen are using to succeed in the NFL.

“We talked through a whole bunch of different topics,” Bradbury said. “I know it was highlighted that we talked about different defensive players but more than that Duke opened it up to recovery techniques, off-the-field things that guys do mentally and physically. Hearing from guys who have done this for seven, eight, nine years was huge for me entering Year 1. Notebook open, pen-to-paper the whole time.”

Part of the reason the Vikings believe Bradbury can adapt to the NFL in short order is because of his familiarity with the outside zone running system during his time at NC State. With Gary Kubiak at the helm, the Vikings are expected to use zone runs to maximize running back Dalvin Cook’s skill set as well as set up play-action throws for Kirk Cousins.

“There’s just a little bit more detail, you have to understand the defenses a little bit more,” Bradbury said. “It’s a play I love running as an offensive lineman and it’s a really good scheme. These coaches have run a lot for several years. I think the guys in the locker room who haven’t been a part of it understand how good it can be just from the OTAs that we had.”

Even with Bradbury’s mental makeup, athletic ability and scheme fit, he still faces an enormous challenge in the NFC North facing off with star defensive tackles like Mike Daniels, Akiem Hicks and Damon Harrison. And he will be under the pressure of performing at a high level on a team that is aiming to repeat its 2017 division championship.

“Expectations and pressure, you don’t listen to what other people are saying,” Bradbury said. “I have my own expectations for myself, what I want to to accomplish this first year, this offensive line and this offensive in general. It starts with training camp, so that’s where all my attention is.”