Chad Beebe sees Vikings offense playing to receivers’ strengths

EAGAN — One year ago Chad Beebe was dead last on the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver depth chart. This year in training camp, he took some first-team reps on Day 1.

Beebe has risen up from a tryout player who earned one of the final spots on the 90-man roster heading into training camp to a practice squad player out of camp last year to being bumped up to the active roster to seeing game action over former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell in Week 16. Now it appears he is in line to play some type of consistent role in the 2019 Vikings offense.

“[Chad Beebe] has had probably as good of an offseason as any player that I know on our side of the ball,” offensive assistant Gary Kubiak said following minicamp. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us, so it gives us flexibility to bounce around personnel wise.”

At 5-foot-9, the former Northern Illinois receiver knows he isn’t going to Moss too many cornerbacks and with a 40-yard dash time that doesn’t rival his father Don’s famed 4.2 40, Beebe probably won’t be the next great deep threat. But he does have what he described as “quick twitch” and “side-to-side movement” off the line of scrimmage that can help him succeed in a slot role. Following Friday’s practice at TCO Performance Center, the 25-year-old receiver said offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Kubiak have a good sense of how to use his strengths.

“The talent in our locker room, there’s a lot we can do,” Beebe said. “I think Kubiak and Stefanski have done a really good job of pin pointing what we do really well and then capitalizing on that. For me that’s exciting. They are going to use every talent that we have in that locker room to get the W.”

Beebe said that, despite circumstances that are quite a bit different from last year, his approach would not be changing. With plenty of competition between Jordan Taylor, who also played with the first team on Friday, Treadwell and two rookie seventh-round draft picks, Beebe will still have to out-perform other receivers to earn a role.

“There’s something inside of me that I feel like I have to prove myself and that’s never going to change,” Beebe said. “Whether I am the underdog and continue to be the underdog or if I’m fortunate enough to have a longer career and have some stats behind me. At this point — and I know in the future — it’s going to be an underdog mentality.”

Beebe would hardly be the first receiver to come from down on the depth chart to become a weapon for the Vikings offense. As you might have heard before, Adam Thielen was undrafted and Stefon Diggs a fifth-round pick. The second-year receiver said he took notice of Thielen and Diggs’ approaches.

“I go back to the games last year that I was able to be a part of and watching those guys come out on gameday, [they are] completely different guys as far as confidence stepping onto the field,” Beebe said. “That is something that I want to mimic. They are gamers and I love that about them. Just to be able to watch them day in and day out and see what they do, I would be crazy not to try to do what they do, right?”

In 2018 Beebe grabbed a total of four passes for 39 yards. He might have put together a more impressive stat line had he not been slowed by injury, which is one area that plagued him in times in college as well. If he can stay healthy, an offense that uses players in sub packages based on their strengths could benefit him more than a team that deploys a traditional “number three” wide receiver.

“I’m just going to continue to do the best I can and let the chips fall where they may,” Beebe said.