Coming clean: Vikings reveal extent of Mike Hughes’ knee injury

EAGAN — It turns out Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes suffered more than a torn left ACL last October against the Arizona Cardinals. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that Hughes had a “multi-ligament injury” but did not have more details.

“Multi-ligament is all I know,” Zimmer said. “I’m not smart enough to know those things. I know he had an ACL and then he had something else.”

Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2018, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Also on that list to start camp — the Vikings’ rookies reported Tuesday and the first full-squad practice is Friday — are tight end David Morgan (knee) and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (left hamstring, according to the Star Tribune).

“We’ll see how he’s doing,” Zimmer said of Hughes. “He’s ahead of schedule, he’s doing great. So we just have to see where it goes. Some of them will be short term and we’ll just have to see where it goes.”

Players on the PUP count against the 90-man roster limit, but have to be medically cleared to take part in practice. They can be brought off at the PUP at any time, although it’s likely Hughes won’t return until after the regular season begins.

Morning Judd: WE’VE GOT VIKINGS NEWS! One Vikings cornerback won’t be back anytime soon and another might have lost his roster spot. pic.twitter.com/mwGSPeXhMb — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) July 26, 2019

Meanwhile, defensive end Tashawn Bauer and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen will open camp on the active/non-football injury list. Bauer suffered a torn Achilles’ while working out on his own this offseason. Stephen, who played his first four seasons with the Vikings before spending last season in Seattle, is not expected to be out for long, according to Zimmer. Zimmer did not elaborate on Stephen’s injury. Stephen returned to the Vikings on a three-year, $12.45 million contract as a free agent in March.

Bauer was placed on the NFI — a list for non-football related injuries — because he suffered his injury while not with the team. “He was working out at home on his own,” Zimmer said. ” … We treated him the right way. We didn’t take money away from him. He’s a good kid, he’s been working really hard. He’s really improved throughout the offseason.”

There is no timetable on when Bauer might be able to return.

JOB IN JEOPARDY?

Zimmer was asked about cornerback Holton Hill being suspended for the first eight games of the regular season by the NFL. “I really don’t have much thought on it,” Zimmer said. “Disappointed is not a good word for me.”

The league announced this week that Hill had been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse after suspending him for four games in April for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hill can still take part in training camp and the preseason.

Asked about the impact of Hill’s suspension from a football standpoint, Zimmer said: “We don’t know if he’s even going to make the team, so we’ll just see how that goes. We don’t know if any of these guys are going to make the team. We’re always looking for guys, so we’ll see what’s going on.”

SENDING A MESSAGE

As is always the case, Zimmer addressed the entire team on Thursday night in a meeting that he hopes will set the tone for the season. So how receptive did he sense the players were to what he had to say?

“They pay attention,” Zimmer said. “They listen to what I’m saying. Part of that is being able to go out and do the things I’m asking them to do. … Everybody says, ‘OK, we want to win the division, we want to win the Super Bowl.’ I was trying to tell them what we have to do in order to do those things as opposed to just saying some generic goal. And then other things that I think that were important that we need to do in order to reach all these different goals.”

A year ago, the Vikings opened training camp picked by many to be one of the NFL’s best teams. The Vikings had made a run to the NFC title game in 2017 and then added big-name free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason. But with the Vikings having missed the playoffs last season, that expectation, at least nationally, is long gone.

So did Zimmer try to use the “lack of respect” angle — something he has used before — as a way to motivate his guys?

“I hear it, but I don’t really try to use it to our advantage,” Zimmer said. “Right now, we’re just trying to figure out how we can get better and win games and focus on that one particular. Like today, focus on today’s practice and see if we can get better and work together as a team, and do the things that’s right that helps you win football games. Perception is what it is. The only way you change perception is by proving it.”