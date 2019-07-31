Cousins: Vikings offense has answers beyond Diggs, Thielen

EAGAN — Midway through Kirk Cousins’ first season in Minnesota it became apparent that teams were going to dare him to find receivers other than Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

The New York Jets were the first team to blatantly double team the two star receivers in every key situation and most of the Vikings’ opponents followed suit thereafter.

“I think the challenge at times was we did too good of a job of getting them the football and it made it tough to move the ball elsewhere because it was so focused on those two,” Cousins said following Wednesday’s practice. “Rightfully so, they are two of our best football players and two of the best in the entire league but at some point in the season defensively I think teams started to try to take them away and it was tougher.”

Between the two, Thielen and Diggs made up nearly 50 percent of Cousins’ total targets in 2018 with 302 total throws in their direction.

This offseason the Vikings added Irv Smith to the mix with a second-round draft pick but otherwise did not make a big play for an extra weapon. Cousins, however, sees an improved group in part because second-year receiver Chad Beebe has emerged as a consistent first-teamer during camp.

“I think when we have guys healthy and have other weapons — and I think we will, as I look around I see a lot of talent out there,” Cousins said. “Chad Beebe is another guy who will make a major difference for our offense this year. Because of him coming up from practice squad and having an injury he wasn’t able to have that impact as I think he can going forward.

One non-Thielen/Diggs receiving option that Cousins said he did not utilize enough last season is veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, who caught just six passes in the red zone last season after grabbing 14 red zone passes in 2017. In practice Wednesday, Cousins and the offense excelled in red zone drills with the Vikings’ starting QB finding Rudolph in the back of the end zone.

“He just continues to show that when you throw it to him in those moments he makes you right,” Cousins said. “The play he made in the back of the end zone today was just really impressive. He kind of ran out of real estate and stopped and just had to kind of post up and did a great job of walling the defender without committing interference and made a strong catch…the more you see it the more you realize that’s a strength of his.”

“I guess I look back and regret not doing that more with him last year,” Cousins continued. “Hopefully look forward this year to giving him more opportunities to make it right.”

Whether the rookie tight end alongside Rudolph can emerge as an extra option for Cousins or not may determine how dangerous the offense will be in 2019. Smith also caught a red zone touchdown in drills and has lined up all over the field throughout the beginning of camp. Cousins noted the advantages of having multiple tight ends who can caught.

“When you have athletic tight ends who can also block or are versatile players that gives us as a team a lot of opportunities to have a scheme that puts defenses in a difficult place to defend us,” Cousins said.