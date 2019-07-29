Everything we learned in Week 1 of Vikings camp

EAGAN — Monday marks the seventh training camp practice held by the Minnesota Vikings at TCO Performance Center this year. While three of the workouts were exclusive for rookies there is still plenty we can glean from the opening week. Here is everything we have learned so far…

The young receivers better get their rear ends in gear

Usually we begin to get a sense for where position battles stand when the Vikings hit the field for their first preseason game but on Sunday head coach Mike Zimmer made it very clear that the rookie wide receivers have not been up to the task thus far. Zimmer remarked that the young receivers have struggled to line up properly, run the proper route depths and said they need to “get their rear ends in gear.” Not exactly a glowing endorsement for the two seventh-round picks Dillon Mitchell and Bisi Johnson, both of whom came into camp with an opportunity to beat out more experienced players like Laquon Treadwell, Jordan Taylor and Brandon Zylstra for a job.

It’s possible that Zimmer’s message will be heard loud and clear by the young receivers and we will see someone emerge. But at least to open the week, it does not appear anyone has emerged as a contender for a depth job.

Chad Beebe looks like his spot is on solid ground

Zimmer was detailed on Sunday when talking about why Beebe is difficult for cornerbacks to cover but he added that the 25-year-old receiver needs to stay healthy. Assuming that he avoids the injury list, Beebe appears to be set as one of the five or six receivers. He has consistently taken first-team reps and has a skill set that fits well for a slot receiver. Last year Beebe played Week 16 over Treadwell, who has been working mostly with the second and third teams.

Things are interesting behind DT Shamar Stephen

Shamar Stephen has not practiced yet and Jalyn Holmes suffered an injury keeping him out of the first day in pads, so the door is wide open for other players like Hercules Mata’afa and sixth-round pick Armon Watts to emerge as role players on the interior of the defensive line. Zimmer did not exactly heap praise on Jaleel Johnson, saying he “knows what he has” in Johnson. Mata’afa gained praise from Zimmer during OTAs and minicamp, giving him a leg up to win a roster spot and possibly move ahead of Holmes if he performs exceptionally well. We only saw Holmes in a handful of snaps during his rookie year but assuming he returns to full health quickly, he is most likely to rotate with Stephen depending on situation.

The Vikings want Irv Smith and CJ Ham on the field a lot

You would be hard pressed to find someone in Eagan who wasn’t a big fan of CJ Ham. The Vikings fullback has played a high percentage of first-team reps in 11-on-11s and considering Gary Kubiak’s teams generally use the fullback on a regular basis, we could be seeing Ham often in 2019. Likewise Irv Smith has been in routinely at the same time as Kyle Rudolph. If you considered Smith more of a receiver than tight end, he would be the “number three” wide receiver. The Vikings have lined him up all over the field during practices and it doesn’t seem like they will deviate from the plan to use two tight ends unless Smith struggles during preseason games.

Holton Hill’s status is unclear

We haven’t seen anything that would indicate the Vikings have big plans for Holton Hill once his eight-game suspension is over. He has been practicing special teams and with the third team when he does get any chances to participate. It makes sense to have him sit on the sidelines with a competition going on behind Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander but the fact that they haven’t cut Hill might suggest that he has a chance to be a part of the team after his punishment is over.

The Vikings are looking at veteran corners

Multiple veteran cornerbacks have been in for tryouts with the Vikings including Orlando Scandrick (who signed with Philadelphia) and Mo Claiborne. We have seen the Vikings make late adds to the defensive roster recently in Tramaine Brock (2017) and George Iloka (2018) but neither made much of an impact. If the Vikings don’t believe that Mike Hughes is going to be ready to start the season — which looks like a long shot at this point — then it would make sense to have a proven player in the mix in case of injury. Players like Duke Thomas and Craig James will have a shot at showing Zimmer that they can be reliable behind Rhodes and Waynes but they will really have to shine in order to win a backup job.

The backup quarterback competition is wide open, kinda

Zimmer said that nothing has been decided but Sean Mannion has been practicing with the second team and Kyle Sloter and Jake Browning have been the third teamers. Mannion is experienced and has an impressive deep ball, while Zimmer noted that Sloter hasn’t shown the same ability in practice as he did during his preseason games last year. The games always weigh more but it will be interesting to see whether Sloter actually gets to face off with the first or second defensive unit of their opposition rather than the fourth team.

Alexander Mattison appears to be RB2 (at the moment)

The Boise State running back has been one of the early standouts of camp, showing his explosiveness and patience in drills. Considering the Vikings spent a third-round pick on him, he would likely get more opportunity than other RBs even if he hadn’t been performing well but it seems from the early impression that he’s quite a ways ahead of Mike Boone. It’s possible the Vikings could keep five running backs, though Ameer Abdullah is the most capable punt/kick returning player on the team and he can add to the offense in a receiving role. That could leave Boone as the odd man out unless he steps up during preseason games.

There hasn’t been any offensive line shuffling

It wasn’t 100 percent clear when Garrett Bradbury was drafted whether Pat Elflein would be moving to guard or whether offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski would experiment with different line combinations. So far Elflein has been at left guard every day and Bradbury at center. There hasn’t been any backups thrown into the mix with the starters on a regular basis, which indicates that we don’t have a starting battle to speak of. However, behind the starters players like Dakota Dozier, Aviante Collins and Dru Samia will fight for spots on the depth chart.

There is definitely a competition for punt returner and long snapper

What can we really say about the long snapper competition? It’s definitely happening.