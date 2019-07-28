How often will the Vikings throw to Dalvin Cook?

EAGAN — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer made no bones about it last year: He wanted Dalvin Cook to have the football in his hands more often.

While Zimmer talked often about improving balance — i.e. running the ball more often than the 35 percent of plays the Vikings handed off last year — he has also made it clear that the Vikings’ offense will be better served if Cook is making plays.

“When Dalvin gets it with open space, sometimes without even open space, he makes a lot of players miss,” Zimmer said after last year’s win over the Miami Dolphins. “He’s got great feet, great acceleration, catches the ball well and really his vision is outstanding, so it’s all of those things. There was a couple of other runs there where I thought he was going to bust, he was really close. So, want to try to get him the ball a lot.”

In the passing game the former Florida State star caught 40 balls on 49 targets and averaged 4.5 targets per game in 2018, which over 16 games would have translated to around 72 passes in his direction. Last season 13 running backs exceeded 72 targets and six players saw more than 90 passes in their direction.

On Saturday, Cook talked about his aim to establish himself as one of the league’s all-around running backs.

“I love catching the football, I love making plays,” Cook said. “Any way I can get the ball in my hands and change the scoreboard or change the markers, I’m willing to do that. Catching the football, running the football, I’m willing to do it, so I do consider myself a three-down back.”

The Vikings’ 2017 second-round pick was among the most efficient backs when targeted, averaging 6.2 yards per throw in his direction. That ranked ahead of Ezekiel Elliott (95 targets) and Saquon Barkley (121 targets). Overall Kirk Cousins posted a 107.0 rating when targeting Cook, which ranked seventh among running backs (per PFF).

Cook’s best performance through the air came in Week 1 against San Francisco when he was targeted six times and gained 55 yards. From the NFL NextGen chart below you can see that Cook’s routes were largely into the flat, even when he lined up in the slot on one play.

The running back who led the NFL in yards per target was Chicago’s Tarik Cohen, who gained 7.9 yards per pass in his direction. To put that in context, Cohen picked up more yards per target than a number of receivers, including Julian Edelman and Antonio Brown.

Notice from Cohen’s Week 6 matchup with Miami that the Bears threw to their running back on vertical routes and throws into the middle of the field.

Cook was used periodically at Florida State as a vertical threat but hasn’t often been asked to go down the field often or line up as an outside receiver.

According to Mile High Report, Gary Kubiak offenses average 15 percent of targets going toward running backs during is career as an offensive coordinator and head coach. Over 600 passes, that would translate to 90 throws toward the running back.

The question is whether the Vikings plan to give Cook a workload in the ballpark of running backs like Elliott, who was either targeted or handed the ball on 450 plays (per PFF) last season. Cook suffered an ACL tear in 2017 and battled hamstring injuries in 2018. Before his ACL injury in ’17, Cook was on pace for 356 targets/carries.

“I was just unfortunate [to have] some injuries and some bumps in the road but now that I’m having fun, back to being me, however many times Kirk drops back and hands me that football, I’m going to show enough and run it as hard as I can.’’

Cook’s workload could ultimately depend on whether other running backs rise to the challenge during training camp. Third-round draft pick Alexander Mattison appears to have a leg up, working at times with the first team in early practices while Mike Boone has seen his reps come with the second and third team. Veteran Ameer Abdullah is likely to contribute more on special teams and recently-signed De’Angelo Henderson would need to make big strides in order to make the team.

The Vikings will put pads on Monday. Over the coming weeks we should get some sense for how they plan to use Cook in the passing game.

“We’re still on Day 2, we’ve got a lot more installing to go,” Cook said.