If young Vikings RBs want to play, they better learn to block

EAGAN — Imagine spending your whole life running away from giant men trying to tackle you and then you reach the highest level of your sport and they tell you to learn how to run into those giant people on purpose.

That is the task that Minnesota Vikings running backs Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone must complete if they want to see playing time behind starting running back Dalvin Cook.

“It’s always pass protection,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said. “Whenever a running back is coming out of college, they list his traits and they say he needs to work on pass protection.”

Boone signed with the Vikings last year as an undrafted free agent. He made the team and saw and handful of carries but allowed a sack on his only pass protection snap (per PFF). Mattison was taken in the third round out of Boise State, where he ran 302 times and caught 27 passes. As can be said for most running backs who are drafted, he was the centerpiece of his college offense, carrying the ball more times for more yards than any other player in the Mountain West Conference in 2018. The next best running back had 87 fewer carries.

When you are carrying the ball all the time, that doesn’t leave many plays in which you are asked to stand in and block. Mattison said that his college coaches did preach that blocking would be a major part of making it in the NFL.

“[At Boise State] we understood pass protection and emphasized how important that would be at the next level and hopefully that will be able to translate here,” he said.

But you won’t find Khalil Mack in the Mountain West. You will find him in the NFC North. And you won’t find defensive gurus like Matt Patricia and Mike Pettine in the Mountain West but you will find them in the NFC North.

“It is.. understanding the technique and the spending a real healthy amount of time in that meeting room because the NFL can get complicated in some of the looks they can show you,” Stefanski said.

According to PFF, Miami Dolphins rookie Kenyan Drake allowed six sacks, one QB hit and four hurries in just 48 pass blocking snaps. Top draft pick Saquon Barkley wasn’t far behind with three sacks, one hit and four hurries on 72 snaps. Per PFF, a sack allowed is estimated to have a worth of about 2 negative points for an offense and a pressure about negative a half a point.

In common-sense terms: Sacks ruin drives. And the last thing coaches want to see from their young running backs is missed blocks that ruin drives.

So the man tasked with getting Mattison and Boone up to speed is running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu.

He starts from scratch.

Lesson No. 1: Don’t get flustered.

“Pressure them and pressure them and then tell them you believe in them,” Polamalu said with a smile on his face. “Give them confidence.”

Lesson No. 2: explaining how defensive fronts work, where the gaps are, what the defensive line alignment means in relation to which players are going to fill those gaps.

“If they rush up the field and the three-technique rushes into the A gap, he voids the B gap, so somebody is going to come in the B gap, if that makes sense,” Polamalu said as an example. “And you have to figure it out just like that.”

Lesson No. 3: Look at who you are playing against

“Understand the pressure and then the technique of how those guys rush,” Polamalu said. “Every guy is a different technique. If it’s a linebacker, defensive back, corner or safety. Harrison [Smith] is a pretty physical rusher, the other guys probably not. Anthony Barr is a long, physical rusher, Kendricks is more of a slasher. It’s about knowing your personnel, knowing how they rush and taking off their angles.”

Lesson No. 4: If the opponent has an overload blitz, don’t try to block everybody

“We always try to tell them: Take one rabbit, don’t try to take two. If you take two, you end up with zero,” Polamalu said. “Rule of thumb is always take the inside guy.”

Once running backs have these lessons down and they understand all the “tells” or “indicators” from certain players and defenses based on opponent, their work is still not done. They still have to master the proper technique of chipping defensive ends.

Considering 27 different edge rushers put on at least 50 QB pressures in 2018, it’s important for running backs to assist their right and left tackles. Normally the linemen are at an athletic disadvantage, so anything to close the gap is going to make a difference. Running backs have to chip properly though or they will be simply taking themselves out of a pass route for no good reason. The technique is specific.

“What we tell them is that if [the defensive end’s] inside foot is back, he’s going to pivot and turn on his second step, if his outside foot is back, he’s going to pivot and turn on his third step,” Polamalu explained. “We pick that spot where we think if he’s going to speed rush up the field that he’s going to put his second step down and we run through that spot. And when we run through that spot, we put near foot, near shoulder and put our him into it and [hit the defensive end].”

Polamau emphasizes that running back in today’s game is the most under appreciated high-IQ position. The Vikings didn’t make a mistake drafting Mattison, who boasted a 4.7 GPA in high school and was All-Academic team in college. Mattison is replacing Latavius Murray, one of the brightest players you will come across and an elite pass protecting running back.

But veteran Ameer Abdullah (who was an Academic All-American at Nebraska) says everything begins with the desire to take on a task that won’t land you on any highlight reels.

“I think at the end of the day what you realize really fast in this league is that it’s all about a want-to,” Abdullah said. “It’s a lot of techniques that you can learn that are very specific and relative to the person. Everyone is going to thrive in different techniques that they use but the common denominator for all running backs in the league is the want-to.”

Polamalu agrees. The long-time position coach keeps his eyes on film for players who look like they aren’t afraid of contact.

“I love the guys that when you watch film and they are on special teams they aren’t taking a play off,” he said. “They are being part of the team. I like when a guy sees a good collision he goes over [to the sideline] and gets excited. If he turns his head from contact, we have to figure that out but if he’s in there putting his face in it…”

Once Mattison and Boone get into preseason action the Vikings will see who has the want-to and who’s willing to put their face in it.