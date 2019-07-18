The 10 most interesting Vikings in training camp

With Minnesota Vikings camp less than a week away, here are the players who who have the most intriguing situations…

WR, Laquon Treadwell

It has become training camp tradition for the Vikings to talk about the progress they see in Treadwell, only to have his regular season performance disappoint. Last year Kirk Cousins legitimately found chemistry with Treadwell on the practice field but he subsequently produced just 35 receptions at 8.6 yards per reception in his third NFL season. The Vikings unsurprisingly elected not to pick up his fifth-year option, which means this is very likely our final time to study Treadwell’s day-to-day practice performances. The intrigue does not so much rest in whether Treadwell can make a magical jump in Year 4, rather if one of the lesser-known receivers like Jordan Taylor or late-round draft picks Bisi Johnson or Dillion Mitchell can beat him out for a spot. Basically: Is Treadwell going to be on the 2019 Vikings roster?

C, Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings’ first-round draft pick has a pretty fun learn-on-the-job training partner: Linval Joseph. Bradbury’s ability to adapt quickly to the NFL will play a big role in whether the Vikings’ O-line takes a leap forward from last year, when they were ranked 27th by Pro Football Focus in pass blocking and 25th in run blocking.

TE, Irv Smith

In OTAs and minicamp we saw Smith line up all over the field in multi-TE sets. If the former Alabama star stands out quickly, he can become the wild card of the Vikings offense, creating personnel mismatches and providing a downfield option for Kirk Cousins. However, tight end is an incredibly difficult position for rookies. Even some of the best in the NFL need several years before they can make a significant impact but the Vikings need him to be a playmaker for them right away.

K, Dan Bailey

The Vikings elected not to bring in any competition for the former Cowboy. Instead they added kicking coach Nate Kaeding. Over the last two seasons Bailey has gone 36-for-48 (75%) with three extra points missed. In the five years prior to 2017 he made 90.3% of attempts. Which Dan Bailey will show up in preseason? And if he struggles, will the Vikings bring in other kickers?

DE, Everson Griffen

Considering what Griffen went through last season, it’s no surprise that he had a sub-par year in 2018. From Week 8-17, he only posted two positively graded games by PFF and failed to create a single pressure three times. But the Vikings must believe he’s ready to bounce back to 2017 form considering they re-worked his contract in order to keep him around for one more year. Will he look like the dominant, Pro Bowl version or a shell of the monster edge rusher he used to be?

CB, Mike Hughes

The Vikings’ 2018 first-round pick did not participate in any practices during OTAs and minicamp. That puts him behind where Dalvin Cook’s ACL-tear timeline was during the 2018 offseason. Hughes is an important part of the Vikings’ depth at cornerback, especially with Holton Hill suspended for the first four weeks of the season. Will he get back on the field during camp or will we have a repeat of Pat Elflein’s situation last year in which he missed the entire camp recovering from injury?

WR, Chad Beebe

Beebe started 2018 camp as the last receiver on the roster. He won a spot on the practice squad coming out of camp and ultimately was bumped up to the active roster. In Week 16, the Vikings benched Treadwell in favor of the undrafted slot receiver. At the end of minicamp, Beebe got a shout out from Gary Kubiak as one of the standouts of the offseason. He appears to be in line to not only make the squad but is the favorite for the No. 3 receiver job. Can Beebe carve out a Jarius Wright-like role for himself?

QB, Kyle Sloter

Few players have ever created so much fervor with performances in the fourth quarters of preseason games as Sloter has in Minnesota. In the 2018 preseason he threw 56 passes, completed 41 with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 114.1 rating. Sloter’s athleticism, arm strength and playmaking ability outside the pocket have shown against opponents’ scrubs but he’s rarely gotten a chance in games to face off with first or second teamers. Will he earn that chance in practice or will Sean Mannion play the role of Trevor Siemian and receive all the second-team snaps in preseason games?

G, Pat Elflein

Last year’s training camp was excruciating for Elflein, who was recovering from multiple surgeries that kept him from training in the offseason. This time around he’s back to full health and preparing to switch positions. At Ohio State the Vikings’ 2017 third-round pick was every bit as good at guard as he was center and in his rookie season he was a key part of the team’s strong offense. Will he adapt quickly to the left side? Will we see him get any time at center? How will the Vikings shuffle the O-line if there are injuries?

QB, Kirk Cousins

It may be the obvious choice but the Vikings’ $84 million quarterback is under as much pressure as any QB in the NFL to have a strong 2019 season. With a new offense that is expected to fit his skill set better than John DeFilippo’s scheme, a healthy Dalvin Cook, an improved offensive line, Kyle Rudolph returning, an extra weapon in Irv Smith, the Vikings have done a fair amount to improve the circumstances around Cousins. Last year it was clear in camp that the offense had some warts and all of them came to fruition throughout the season. Will we see some of the same problems this year in camp or will all signs point to a return to 2015 and 2017 form?