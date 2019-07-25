The Minnesota Vikings and the hunt to recapture 2017’s magic

In an interview with SKOR North following his retirement, Brian Robison succinctly summed up the 2017 Minnesota Vikings.

“As a player I’ve never experienced a locker room like that, period,” Robison said on Purple Daily. “That was a special locker room, there was a special bond between everyone on our team. It’s one of those locker rooms that I don’t think will ever be duplicated.”

The ’17 season was the culmination of four years of building Mike Zimmer’s defense combined with the right offensive coordinator and a number of galvanizing events that created a once-in-a-decade team.

There was Case Keenum’s rise from journeyman backup to a starring role, the loss of offensive centerpiece Dalvin Cook to an ACL injury, the improbable return of Teddy Bridgewater from a horrific knee injury and the 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to beat New Orleans in the divisional round that created a season that will ultimately be many players’ most memorable when they walk away from the game as Robison did this offseason.

But as special as the ’17 season was, its lasting impact has been the Vikings trying to replicate something that was, more or less, a miracle.

Since the final whistle sounded in Philadelphia on January 21, 2018, everything from coaching decisions to front office moves to fan and ownership expectations has been viewed through the lens of 2017.

Now the Vikings talk about 2017 as both the one that got away and the one that they can get back.

As you know, not everything in football works out as expected. So they did not get it back in 2018 despite bringing in the top quarterback free agent and the offensive coordinator who beat them in the playoffs. In no particular order, here’s a bunch of things that went the wrong way one year after everything fell into place in 2017:

The Vikings had the lowest field goal percentage in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook suffered a hamstring injury.

Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were each banged up.

Everson Griffen left the team for five weeks to deal with a mental health issue.

Mike Hughes tore his ACL.

Offensive line coach Tony Sparano passed away before camp.

Nick Easton suffered a season-ending injury.

The new offensive coordinator struggled with play calling and drew the ire of Mike Zimmer.

Cousins had some of the league’s worst fumble luck.

Cousins struggled to find the the extra weapon that Jarius Wright had been in previous seasons.

Laquon Treadwell did not take a step forward.

Pat Elflein missed the entire offseason recovering from multiple surgeries and struggled.

The Vikings schedule was harder due to a first place finish the previous season and massive improvement by the Chicago Bears.

A clear violation of the field goal blocking rules was not called in Seattle.

There’s probably more but you get the picture.

The 8-7-1 disappointment of 2018 could have inspired the Vikings to run away from 2017.

They could have blown up the defense-wins-championships mindset that began in Minnesota with Zimmer’s hiring. The opportunity was there to change course, go all-in on offensive talent and move on from players like Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen, Trae Waynes and/or Xavier Rhodes.

Instead the only expected starter on offense who was signed in free agency was guard Josh Kline. The weapons are largely the same as ’17: Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook. An old-school West Coast mind is back at the helm with Gary Kubiak. And while they spent the first four draft picks on offense, the Vikings more or less doubled down on defense by re-signing Barr and restructuring Griffen’s contract. Of the 2017 defense, the only missing regulars are B-Rob, Newman and safety Andrew Sendejo.

The question that will be answered in ’19 is whether they took the right approach. Did it pay off to have signed Kirk Cousins thinking he was the final piece? Was it the right call to keep expensive defensive players? Will it be enough to put rookies Garrett Bradbury and Irv Smith into key offensive positions right away?

Was it right to chase the ghost of 2017?

The quarterback

The belief heading into the ’18 offseason was that Case Keenum was a magic-injected journeyman who was simply not skilled enough to repeat his terrific performance from 2017. Rather than roll the dice on a quarterback whose previous record was 9-15 with a 78.4 quarterback rating, the Vikings went all-in on free agent Kirk Cousins, whose three years as a starter in D.C. yielded a 24-23-1 record and 97.5 rating.

The concept was simple: Run it all back and Cousins will put together a similar performance to 2017 Keenum and boom, back to the Championship game.

When we compare Cousins’ four seasons as a starter to Keenum’s 2017 season, they are largely similar:

Kirk Cousins average season over the last four years:

67.8% completion percentage, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 7.6 YPA, 98.1 rating, 6.86 adjusted net yards per attempt

PFF grade: 75.6 (out of 100)

ESPN QBR: 63.2

Case Keenum 2017:

67.6% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 7.4 YPA, 98.3 rating, 7.03 ANY/A

PFF grade: 81.4

ESPN QBR: 74.3

But there are a few notable differences. The most obvious being that Keenum successfully avoided sacks despite the offensive line’s struggles and rarely turned the ball over. Keenum was sacked just 22 times for 136 yards lost whereas Cousins lost 262 yards to sacks. Call it luck or fate but Keenum only lost one fumble the entire season. Cousins lost seven, which led the NFL and threw three more interceptions than ’17 Keenum.

Cousins’ bad fumble luck isn’t exactly his fault but the potential reasons that he would have trouble repeating ’17 Keenum were right there in his past. With a poor O-line in his final year in Washington D.C., Cousins lost a league-high 342 yards to sacks and fumbled 13 times. He also threw double-digit interceptions each year as a starter.

The Vikings also did not hire an offensive coordinator whose system was reflective of the times when he was at his best. John DeFilippo did not use an old school West Coast style, rather he attempted to put together a hybrid of Pat Shurmur’s 2017 scheme and the one he carried over from Philadelphia.

This time around the team has attempted to close the aforementioned gaps between ’17 Keenum and Cousins.

Last year Mike Remmers, Pat Elflein and Tom Compton combined to give up 18 sacks, 13 QB hits and 68 QB hurries. Now the entire interior of the offensive line is different with Elflein moving to left guard (where he scored better PFF grades in college), first-round pick Garrett Bradbury taking over at center and Kline signing as a free agent to play right guard.

Even if the Vikings upgrade from very poor to average on the interior of the O-line, it would mean a significant reduction in pressure up the middle and in turn more opportunities for clean pockets for Cousins. Last year when he was not pressured, Cousins produced a 108.5 rating. Coincidentally ’17 Keenum had a 109.5 rating when kept clean.

The Vikings have also made it quite clear that they believe their $84 million quarterback now has the right system in place.

“I know watching him just from an evaluation standpoint through the OTAs it was totally different than him coming in last year and trying to learn a whole new system,” GM Rick Spielman said on Tuesday. “His comfort level, him understanding what’s being asked of him to do. They will do things to make sure that he is comfortable in the offense, that will fit his strengths as a quarterback.”

The one piece that is irreplaceable about ’17 is also the most interesting. Keenum had Little-Engine-That-Could allure and leadership qualities that made everyone around him seem to raise their level of play. He operated the offense with complete control, even when thrown into the fire like Week 4 against the Chicago Bears when Keenum led a comeback win that propelled the Vikings into an eight-game winning streak.

Last year we did not see the same type of effect from the quarterback position. In a recent piece for The Athletic by Mike Sando, an executive made note of Cousins’ history with interpersonal relationships.

“He can throw the ball, and I think he’s good,” an exec said. “I question his makeup just a little bit. I’d probably leave him as a [second tier], but he has the innate ability to get everybody pissed at him.”

In a minicamp press conference, Cousins acknowledged that he has to find ways to make players around him better.

“I think one thing that I can do beyond just playing the best I can is to start really coaching and leading other people so that I can never walk off the field saying, ‘hey, I did my part but so and so didn’t,’” Cousins said. “That can’t happen as an NFL quarterback, you have to be bringing others along so that isn’t a point you’re making at the end of a practice or a game. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Whether all of these things come to fruition — better pass protection, better system, better leadership — will play a significant role in determining whether the Vikings can get the success of 2017 back.

The defense

In 2017 everything clicked for Mike Zimmer on defense. They were so healthy on the defensive side that the same 11 starters in Week 1 as in the Wild Card game against the Saints. Here are all the other things that went right for the defense in ’17:

Safety Harrison Smith put together a season worthy of defensive MVP, ranking as PFF’s No. 1 safety in the NFL.

Defensive end Everson Griffen set a career high in sacks with 13.

Linval Joseph rated as PFF’s sixth best interior defensive lineman.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes gave up a 77.4 rating against

Aaron Rodgers got hurt and the Vikings gave up 10 total points to the Packers in two games

The Vikings finished the season No. 1 in yards allowed and No. 1 in points allowed in a season that saw offense hit a snag. In ’17, points per game dipped to 21.7 per game, its lowest point since 2009. In ’18, it shot back up to 23.3, the second highest mark in league history.

So while the Vikings defense was still strong, finishing fourth in the NFL in yards, they were not able to dominate games and lead the team to victories the same way they did in ’17. The aforementioned players who set career highs or graded well all in ’17 all dipped. Griffen had 5.5 sacks, Smith was the 11th best safety, Joseph ranked 30th of 67, Rhodes allowed an 88.4 rating against and the Vikings saw numerous injuries on the defensive side.

There is a case for and against the defense getting back to ’17 form. Zimmer’s track record on defense puts him in rare air. As defensive coordinator or head coach he hasn’t had a team finish below average in yards against since 2007 in his lone year with the Atlanta Falcons and his clubs have posted top 10 scoring defenses in eight of the last 10 years (finished 11th in 2014).

Plus Griffen presumably won’t be dealing with off-field issues as he was last year, Rhodes will be healthy and Mike Hughes will return from a torn ACL.

The determining factor might be whether the league’s offensive numbers keep exploding. Think of it this way: In basketball, the best offensive teams tend to win titles because when there are more opportunities to score the best offensive tams have the most control over success. Last year the top four offenses in the NFL made the championship games and nine of the top 11 made the playoffs.

Those teams’ defenses varied and the Patriots (seventh) were the only team with a top 10 defense to make championship weekend.

We won’t know until January whether the Vikings made the right move to run back the ’17 defense with hopes of similar results but we do know that it will be harder. Rodgers is back with a new head coach and the Vikings face the No. 1 offense from 2018 on the road in Kansas City.

Magic

At his end-of-year press conference, Mike Zimmer acknowledged he didn’t feel the same energy in the building as during the ’17 season.

“I talked to a couple of people during the season around the building and I actually said to them, ‘it’s just kind of a different vibe with this football team,'” Zimmer said. “And I can’t figure out why, because we have a lot of the same guys back. We have good football players. I wasn’t really different than I normally am. But for some reason, we didn’t finish the games like we’d finished before. I don’t know why. We had the lead in a bunch of games last year that we finished, and this year we were playing catch up more so, so I don’t know if that’s it or not. But we’re going to get that mentality back.”

Sometimes teams just have something special that we can’t explain. No matter how deeply we look into the analytics and study every shred of data within our power, there will always be things we can’t explain. How Teddy Bridgewater came back from an injury that nearly caused him to lose his leg or how Stefon Diggs avoided Marcus Williams down the sideline or how all of Keenum’s risky throws came down in someone’s hands. The chance of a backup QB with no previous record of success leading a team to a 13-3 season and NFC Championship is basically zero but somehow it came together perfectly.

We know the Vikings have closed the gap on offense with a better line, healthy Dalvin Cook, better scheme and extra weapon in Irv Smith. We know the defense is going to be good. But whether the Vikings repeat 2017 or end up forever feeling like it is the one that got away will probably depend on… whatever you want to call it. Magic, luck, randomness, intangibles, momentum. It will be a steep climb back to the NFC Championship game without it.