The official 2019 Mr. Mankato odds

It is that time again everyone. Minnesota Vikings training camp is here, meaning we will be tracking Mr. Mankato candidates for the late-round pick or undrafted player who rises above the rest. Each year KSTP-TV’s Chris Long puts together odds of each youngest stepping up during camp. Here are the official 2019 odds:

===THE FAVORITES (AKA: “Skill-Position-Guys-Who- Should-See-Reps)===

Alexander Mattison RB – Rd3 ’19

Mattison will get *plenty* of reps in Eagan to build a Mr Mankato resume after landing on the NCAA top ten lists for rushing yards, carries and touchdowns as a junior at Boise State last year.

He also has the hands – if not the speed – to make a splash play or two catching the ball.

His road to college football – never mind the NFL – is a heck of a story: https://twitter.com/ CBSSportsNet/status/ 1044781074771927040

Watch the video and Mattison may become your sentimental, as well as odds-on, Mr. M favorite.

Odds: 3-2 – If (when?) Dalvin Cook goes down, it appears 2019 3rd round pick Mattison is in line to be the proverbial ‘next-man-up’

Jake Browning QB – UDFA ’19

We love our backup QBs on the Mr M committee. Add Browning to the proud tradition of McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Joe Webb and Kyle Sloter.

A strong Heisman candidate after the 2016 and 2017 college football seasons, and was among the preseason favorites prior to his senior year at Washington last fall.

He threw for 12,296 yards and a 94-34 TD/Int ratio as a 4-year starter for the Huskies.

Someone is going to win the job to be Kirk Cousins backup. Why not Browning? He’d come cheaper than veterans Kyle Sloter and Sean Mannion, which could come into play as a potential tie-breaker.

The Vikings could stand to save money on their QB2 because, let’s face it, if Cousins goes out for more than a game or two the season goes up in smoke anyway.

If the powers-that-be follow that logic and give Browning solid #2 reps in Eagan, he could very easily toss his way into wearing the Mr. M crown.

Odds: 2-1 – The old saying says the backup QB is always the most popular guy in town. Browning just might have what it takes to surpass vets Mannion and Sloter to earn clipboard duties this year

Dillon Mitchell WR – Rd7 ’19

Mitchell came through Nike University (Oregon) which has turned out a few strong athletes over the years.

Among them, his 1,184 receiving yards last season are the most ever by a Duck in a single season.

Big plays can make serious hay on the turf of the Land O’ Lakes Training Camp Field at The Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center in Eagan, and there’s plenty of sizzle in Mitchell’s arsenal.

The kid’s an athlete. He was a dual-recruit at Oregon – having been a 4-star basketball prospect before shifting his entire focus to football.

Odds: 4-1 – Who’s to argue with Penny Hardaway?

Bisi Johnson WR – Rd7 ’19

It says here Bisi Johnson and Dillon Mitchell – drafted 8 picks apart last June – have become fast friends during their freshman summer in the NFL.

Have to wonder how that friendship might hold up if only one ends up making the roster (or even practice squad). Forget about it if one of them claims Mr. Mankato over the other.

Johnson’s full name – Olabisi – translates “to bring prosperity to your family” in his native Nigerian.

Nothing spells bringing prosperity to one’s family like being named Mr. Mankato.

He’s not a burner, so he’ll need to be a sharp route-runner and find space to make the kings of plays that could bring him, and his family, that prosperity.

Odds: 4-1 – Is he a slot? An outside receiver? Regardless, deep balls can cause wild swings once we break out the Mr Mankatometer

===VALUE PLAYS (AKA: Non-Skill-Position-Guys-Who- Could-See-Reps) ===

Hercules Mata’afa DT – UDFA ’18

There are committee members who want Mata’afa to stick just to Eddie Murphy’s “Hercules… Hercules… Hercules” clap from ‘The Nutty Professor” can live on in our collective minds.

Also, having had his entire 2018 season zapped by a blown ACL before it even began, there is also some real sentiment toward Mata’afa getting a shot.

Despite combine stats that slotted him in the 20th-percentile of prospects in the ’18 draft, Mike Zimmer gushed about the native Hawaiian during OTAs this summer.

Odds: 6-1 – Going from a torn ACL to making the team would be a … wait for it… Herculean task. And he might pull it off.

Kris Boyd CB – Rd7 ’19

Boyd got a lot of “SOD” run as the smoke cleared surrounding the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has some positional flexibility, could end up making the roster as a safety or corner.

Boyd has a strong ally – if not a moral companion – in suspended Vikings CB Holton Hill. The two played together for three years at Texas after committing together during a shared televised ceremony.

His SOD tab might stem from Boyd having a heck of a showing at the NFL combine. He topped all CBs in bench press and logged top ten speeds in the 40, 3-cone and shuttle drills.

The big question for Boyd might be if there are enough reps in the secondary this month to get him the kind of looks he’ll need to shine.

Odds: 8-1 – Wouldn’t it be wild if Hill’s suspension ultimately gets Boyd on the roster?

Marcus Epps S – Rd6 ’19 Epps has the kind of background you want to see in a Mr. Mankato candidate. He left his idyllic hometown of Huntington Beach, California to take a shot as a walk-on at the University of Wyoming. There may not be a bigger shift in culture from the SoCal beach scene to Laramie. But after a redshirt season, Epps got his Cowboy on. He started as a freshman, earned a scholarship, and was named team captain each of his final three seasons. Those last two seasons came as Epps balanced college with becoming a father. There’s a lot to root for here. But… he’s awfully small for an NFL safety.

Odds: 12-1 – Could be reps for him but, man, he’s small

===DARKHORSES===

Cameron Smith LB – Rd 5 ’19 Smith is the latest in the Vikings Los Angeles-college linebacking pipeline. His college bio says he played football against eight graders when he was in fourth grade. That’s a baller, yo. Here’s the thing, though. While he’s a consistent and steady player, he’s not going to leap off the tape and wow anybody. Quoting here from his NFL.com pre-draft bio: “Smith is lacking the physical traits and athletic ability to excite general managers and his tape is hardly splashy.”

That’s not the formula to be Mr. Mankato. While “a keen sense of play development and uses smart angles and proper technique to do his job effectively” may get you on the roster of an NFL team… that’s not what we’re about here.

Other less-than-stellar scouting quotes for his candidacy:

“Lacks trigger juice”

“Below-average burst”

“Not an explosive mover”

He doesn’t suck. He starred at USC, for heavens’ sake. But, he’s gonna earn his NFL stripes with grit and determination… not sizzle and flash.

Odds: 16-1 – He could be on the roster for a few years, but Mr Mankato honors are gonna be tough

Davion Davis WR – UDFA ’19

Davis, from Sam Houston State, is hoping to be the latest/greatest small-college-receiver story in the NFL.

He might’ve been drafted if not for losing half of his senior season to a leg injury.

Davis’ highlight reel is intriguing and certainly Mr Mankato-esque. He has a knack for aerial feats and can catch a ball in traffic.

However, that might all be because he’s not all that fast. He ends up having to make dazzling catches in the air or amid defenders because he can’t outrun them or create space.

But, nobody notices the “how” amid the heat of training camp.

They just notice crazy twisting catches and juking the last defender down the sideline.

Those are things Davis can do.

Odds: 16-1 – This feels too low. Sure, he might only catch two balls in Eagan but one will be over a defender while contorting and twisting for a TD

Armon Watts DT – Rd6 ’19

A late bloomer at Arkansas, Watts didn’t really have a major role until his senior season.

That’s not necessarily a negative. Something went right for him to go from the sidelines in college to being a sixth-round draft pick in the span of a year.

At 6-5, 300+, he appears to have the frame to fill a gap or two on a defensive line, but he has the leverage to keep blockers from taking him out. One scout says Watts “sets a strong anchor for being a taller tackle”.

He’s pretty raw, what with just a single year of full-rep college ball behind him – but there’s a lot of talent lurking in that big ol’ frame.

He also could move around the D-line to plug in at several different positions.

Odds: 16-1 – Positional flexibility will help here. So would some preseaosn sacks.

Craig James CB – UDFA ’18

James was on the Vikings active roster in 2018 for three games after initially being cut in the final roster trim-down before the season started.

After bring cut, James took an internship at his alma mater – Edwardsville (IL) High School – before making an impression at the Vikings rookie tryouts in summer 2018.

He and Chad Beebe were the only players on the roster last season who came in through the tryouts at the team’s rookie minicamp.

James was a Gopher for two seasons. He played 10 games as a freshman in 2014, 4 as a sophomore in 2015 before transferring to Southern Illinois for his final two seasons. Going from the U to SIU is called (or should be called) the Reverse Jerry Kill.

Getting info on this chap from the Interwebs is a challenge due to his sharing a name with the polarizing former SMU running back, ESPN personality and would-be congressman who is the subject of a pretty strange and recurring meme

This Craig James definitely didn’t kill any hookers. That won’t make any sense if you didn’t click the link above. But he didn’t.

Odds: 16-1 – Beebe had his breakout from the rookie tryout last year. James’ turn?

Jeff Badet WR – UDFA ’18

This is Badet’s second go-around with the Vikings, after spending 2018 on the practice squad.

The team has reason to at least keep him around – if not make him a contributing member of the offense. They paid him a $75,000 roster bonus to prevent him from signing with the New York Jets this offseason.

His 4.27 40-time at his college Pro Day is the stuff of legend.

After transferring from Kentucky, he averaged 16.5 yards per catch his senior season catching balls from Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma… but… somehow he only made 26 catches.

Odds: 16-1 – He so damn fast. He *has* to break a couple big, sexy touchdowns in Eagan, right?

Ade Aruna DE – Rd6 ’18

Like Jeff Badet above, Aruna’s back for another run at making the Vikings roster and at becoming Mr. Mankato.

Scouts say he had outstanding athleticism, but is unpolished.

That likely hasn’t changed after he popped his ACL in the preseason game against Jacksonville last year and spent the season on IR.

But he’s definitely an athlete. Aruna originally moved from Nigeria to the United States to play basketball in 2010. He didn’t play football until he was a senior in high school. Somehow, he hooked on at Tulane and did enough in five years of football to earn a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2018.

Odds: 20-1 – So, so, incredibly raw

Ifeadi & Tito Odenigbo DE/DT – Rd7 ’17 / UDFA ’19 The Brothers Odenigbo would make a fine story if they end up playing together. Not since E.J. and Erin Henderson have the Vikings fielded siblings. The Odenigbos grew up in football-mad Centerville, Ohio… but both went to college in Illinois (Ifeadi at Northwestern, Tito at the U of Illinois before transferring to Miami for his final season). Ifeadi has been on the practice squad for a couple years after the Vikings took him in the 6th round in 2017.

On one hand, being drafted was amazing seeing that he didn’t play football until he was a high school sophomore.

But, he still suffered through draft weekend in 2017.

This is from the 2017 Mr. Mankato list: “He gave up on watching draft in Rd 6, left home to go hang with friends. Spielman reached him in a car with his buddies.”

His full name is Ifeadikachakwu Anthony Odenigbo

Younger brother Tito’s pregame ritual is listening to two songs over and over for an horur-and-a-half. The songs? Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis”. No, really.

Despite the ‘Burb Rock tendencies, Tito’s pretty rough-and-tumble.

“I just love to hit people,” he told the Pioneer Press . “Minnesota’s a team that likes to hit people, too. That should be a great fit.”

His full name is Otitodilinna Odenigbo.

Odds: 25-1 – Might be tough for either to get much traction on the depth chart

===LONGSHOTS===

Karter Schult DE – FA ’19 / UDFA ’17 CLE

He’s one of three Vikings – along with Derron Smith and Duke Thomas – who signed on after the Alliance of American Football (AAF) had the plug pulled virtually overnight.

A small college guy (Northern Iowa), Schult was on the Vikings radar after attending their rookie minicamp in 2018. He got looks from the Panthers and Browns as well.

He signed with the Vikings in April… three days after getting married. Nice week, eh?

Schult was really good by AAF standards – ranking third in both sacks (7) and tackles-for-loss (11) while playing for the Salt Lake Stallions.

His position coach with the Stallions was 2017 Gophers D-line coach, 4-time NFL Pro Bowler and one-time Viking (2000 season) Bryce Paup.

Like Paup, Schult finds a way to get to quarterbacks.

But unlike Paup, he might have a hard time finding solid reps in the VIkings crowded DE stable.

Odds: 40-1 – Did I mention he starred in the AAF?

Cole Hikutini TE – FA ’18 / UDFA ’17 SFO

After the Niners waived him, Hikutini spent all of 2018 on the Vikings practice squad. He did play 4 games for San Fran during his rookie season.

The dude is big – 6-5, 247… but might have a tough time finding a way up the insanely crowded TE depth chart.

Odds: 50-1 – You just never know with Vikings TEs

Dru Samia OG – Rd4 ’19

How is a guy many post-draft blurbs fell over themselves to praise the Vikings for landing in the 4th round wind up way down here in Longshot Land on our list?

Two reasons:

1. There just aren’t going to be many reps available for depth guys on the offensive line.

2. He’s an offensive lineman.

Odds: 50-1 – Lineman. Nuff said.

Austin Cutting LS – Rd7 ’19

Having been given an out from his military service obligation (Cutting will work as an recruiter in the Twin Cities), Austin Cutting is trying to unseat incumbent long-snapper Kevin McDermott.

As a graduate of the Air Force Academy, Cutting is an officer – his rank is Second Lieutenant.

He’d have been assigned to work in acquisitions for the Air Force in Georgia if not for the waiver to play for the Vikings.

He’s motivated, as he admits he’s not sure if the waiver holds up in the event he lands on the practice squad or fails to make the team altogether.

Cutting was contacted on draft night by longtime Vikings player/exec Scott Studwell.

Cutting was Studwell’s final pick before retirement, and was selected with the 250th overall pick – the same slot Studwell was drafted in 1977.

Odds: 66-1 – or… about the same odds as a team picking a long snapper in the draft

The Kicker They Bring In If Dan Bailey Misses A Couple The First Two Preseason Games – UDFA/FA ’19

Self-explanatory… as long as the guy they sign is Mr. Mankato eligible.

Odds: 80-1 – Kickers, right?

THE ODDS

3-2 Alexander Mattison 2-1 Jake Browning

4-1 Dillon Mitchell

4-1 Bisi Johnson

6-1 Hercules Mata’afa

8-1 Kris Boyd

12-1 Marcus Epps

16-1 Cameron Smith 16-1 Davion Davis

16-1 Armon Watts

16-1 Craig James

16-1 Jeff Badet

20-1 Ade Aruna

25-1 The Odenigbos (paired)

40-1 Karter Schult



50-1 Cole Hikutini

