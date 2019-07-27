Thielen, Diggs look learn from 2018, help younger receivers grow

EAGAN — If you check any offseason list that includes “best receiving duo in the NFL,” you are going to find Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen toward the top.

Last year quarterback Kirk Cousins had a great deal of success when targeting either receiver, putting together a 107.4 rating on 141 Diggs targets and 115.4 on 149 Thielen targets (per PFF). But despite the top-notch performances by the No. 1 and 1A receivers, the Vikings still need more out of their passing game. Overall the ranked 23rd in yards per pass attempt and 22nd in Pro-Football Reference’s Expected Points Added statistic, which factors performance versus game situation.

So Diggs and Thielen are each coming into Year 2 with Cousins with the aim to improve on what they started in 2018.

“Continue to grow,” Diggs said. “It’s a never ending get-to-know-you process, not only on the field but off. As far as building that chemistry in the second year, you try to make a leap. The best way we can do that is invest the time….Kirk wants to be great. He has a thing about his craft, he’s serious about it. Same with me, same with the receivers in our room…. a lot of bad things happened last year. We can learn from them and grow.”

Throughout last season the team’s passing game slipped after a hot start. In the first five games, Cousins posted 11 touchdowns, a 105.1 rating and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt. Over the final 11 contests he threw 19 touchdowns with a rating dip of nearly 10 points and his yards per attempt slipped to 6.9 per throw.

Part of the struggles against better defenses appeared to be the lack of options outside of the two stars. This year the Vikings did not add a true No. 3 receiver, rather they are giving opportunities to Jordan Taylor, Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson, Dillon Mitchell and several undrafted receivers to fight for a spot.

Thielen, who is the oldest receiver in the room, said the abundance of young players means that he is making an effort to bring them along.

“Number one is showing them how we work, whether it be in individual or one-on-ones or seven-on-seven and then in the film room talking about why we did something,” Thielen said. “It’s hard to be like ‘hey, do this’ without telling them why you do it or how you got there. A lot of times it’s just a quick five seconds of why I did this or what I could have done better to help me be successful on a play. Just try to share knowledge and help those guys out. I’ve had a lot of guys in front of me over the years that have shed a lot of light on me and helped me with my game and a lot of things I use today are a mixture of a lot of guys that I’ve seen use those techniques and things to get them open.”

Both top receivers are known for their impressive training camp performances. Last year a strong day by Diggs led to a scuffle between he and Xavier Rhodes that got both of them tossed from practice. Thielen said that the effort shown by Diggs in each workout provides a positive influence on the players who are looking to make a name for themselves.

“He’s the type of leader who goes out and shows it on the field,” Thielen said. “He’s a guy who is not going to take reps off, he’s going to be going full speed, even in walk through he’s going faster than everybody else because that’s the type of guy he is, he’s a hard worker. He has a mindset to be great, he wants to be great and he’s going to do the little things to get there. When you have guys like that they don’t need to be verbal, they don’t need to talk to the team, talk to the offense. They just lead by example and hopefully the young guys are seeing what it takes to play in this league.”

But Thielen and Diggs can’t spend too much time training younger receivers. They are once again learning a new offense — for the fourth time in the last four years, to be exact.

“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Thielen said. “The coaches did a really good job in minicamp and OTAs of taking advantage of those reps and those practices. It prepared us well to come in here to training camp to start over again and re-learn it. I think we’re in a good spot.”