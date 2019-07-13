Struggling Adalberto Mejia designated for assignment by Twins

Lefthanded reliever Adalberto Mejia was designated for assignment by the Twins on Saturday.

Mejia pitched in 13 games for the Twins this year. He had an 8.80 ERA, 1.826 WHIP, 8.8 K/9 and 7.0 BB/9. The Twins needed the roster spot to activate Jake Odorizzi, who’s starting Saturday night in Cleveland.

Mejia never was able to put it together this season. He started the year very poorly, giving up 11 earned runs in 11.2 innings pitched, while struggling with command. He was put on the injured list at the beginning of May, and pitched well in a rehab assignment before the All-Star break. He was recalled on July 2, but gave up four runs in four innings across two appearances.

It’s interesting that the Twins DFA’d Mejia — seemingly giving up on him — rather than sending down Tyler Duffey or Zack Littell, who both have options. Duffey and Littell have pitched well out of the bullpen, and the Twins deemed them too valuable to lose for the 10 days they would have to stay in the minors (barring an injury), opting instead to cut bait on Mejia. The move also frees up a 40-man roster spot, which they will likely need in the next few weeks as the trade deadline approaches.

The Twins will now have seven days to either trade Mejia, release him or place him on irrevocable outright waivers. If he clears waivers, the Twins could assign Mejia to Triple-A Rochester and leave open the possibility he could return to the big-league club sometime this year.

The Twins acquired Mejia from San Francisco in 2016 for Eduardo Nunez.