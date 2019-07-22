Vikings 53-man roster projection (pre-camp edition)

The Minnesota Vikings are set to open training camp this week at TCO Performance Center. Over the next few weeks much can change with injuries, unexpected rises or falls from players and occasionally surprise roster moves. So the 53-man roster below is far from set in stone but here is our best-guess starting point:

Quarterbacks

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Reserve: Sean Mannion

Analysis:

The Vikings have generally opted to keep three quarterbacks in the recent past but with many bubble players at other positions having a good case, it’s possible they could keep just two QBs and put Jake Browning on the practice squad if Kyle Sloter does not beat Mannion for the job. The advantage Mannion has over Sloter is experience. He has worked with a similar system in Los Angeles and could help Cousins and the scout team immensely with his knowledge. Of course if Sloter puts together a strong camp and plays well again in pre-season he could win the gig.

Running backs

Starter: Dalvin Cook

Reserves: Mike Boone, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, CJ Ham

Analysis:

There could be a battle again between Boone and Roc Thomas for the final spot. The Vikings brought back Abdullah as the likely kick returner but he also has strong receiving ability and a skill set that fits the system. The Vikings switch to a Gary Kubiak offense makes the fullback position a lock.

Wide receivers

Starters: Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe

Reserves: Dillon Mitchell, Jordan Taylor

Analysis:

Receiver is the most challenging position to project because there are so many questions that have to be answered. Will Laquon Treadwell convince the Vikings to keep him around with another strong camp? They appear to like Beebe’s skillset but he battled injuries in college and last season. Could we see an unexpected player like UDFA Davion Davis rise up and steal a job? Will they keep five or six? Could Brandon Zylstra make another strong impression in camp? How will special teams impact the decision?

Tight ends

Starter: Kyle Rudolph

Reserves: Irv Smith, David Morgan, Tyler Conklin

During minicamp, Mike Zimmer reminded the media that the team likes Conklin as well as their new toy Smith and blocking stalwart Morgan. Since it appears tight ends will be a big part of the new offense, it wouldn’t be a surprise for them to keep four rather than going with six receivers.

Offensive line

Starters: Riley Reiff, Pat Elflein, Garrett Bradbury, Josh Kline, Brian O’Neill

Reserves: Brett Jones, Aviante Collins, Dru Samia, Rashod Hill

Analysis:

The starters are set but the battles for backup jobs will be worth watching. Dakota Dozier was signed at the request of OL coach Rick Dennison and Danny Isidora has seen some playing time over the past two seasons.

Defensive line

Starters: Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Shamar Stephen, Danielle Hunter

Reserves: Stephen Weatherly, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes, Jaleel Johnson, Armon Watts

Analysis:

During OTAs and minicamp Hercules Mata’afa, who is coming back from a torn ACL last year, received praise from Zimmer but he will have to outperform the three DTs ahead of him, all of whom were drafted by the Vikings over the past three seasons. Odenigbo, a flexible D-lineman who was brought back after being released last year, will be competing for a job with Tashawn Bower and Ade Aruna. While Bower has made the team the last two years he’s rarely seen the field.

Linebackers

Starters: Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Ben Gedeon

Reserves: Eric Wilson, Kentrell Brothers, Cameron Smith

The battle here will be between Smith and last year’s draft pick Devante Downs. Smith is a Gedeon look-a-like as a run stuffer with the possibility of becoming a strong special teams player but Downs was on the team last year.

Defensive backs

Starters: Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris

Reserves: Mike Hughes, Marcus Epps, Jayron Kearse, Kris Boyd, Derron Smith

(Holton Hill suspended the first four games)

Analysis:

Whether Hughes is fully healthy by Week 1 will be worth watching. The Vikings may keep Craig James instead of the AFL’er Smith. During OTAs, Epps saw some time as a nickel, which we might see more often during camp.

Special teams

Dan Bailey, Matt Wile, Kevin McDermott

The only one here with competition is McDermott. We will see if he can snap better than seventh-round pick Austin Cutting.