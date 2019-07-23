Vikings cornerback to miss half the season after second suspension

The Vikings thought they would be without Holton Hill for the first four games of the season, but it turns out the cornerback now will miss half the regular season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Hill has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse. He was previously suspended in April for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hill can still take part in training camp and the preseason.

The 22-year-old Hill declared for the NFL draft in 2018 after being suspended by Texas coach Tom Herman the previous November for violating team rules. Hill wasn’t drafted and the Vikings signed him to a three-year contract. Hill played in all 16 games for the Vikings last season and showed promise as a rookie, finishing with an interception and 36 tackles.

Hill will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Oct. 25, following the Oct. 24 game against Washington.