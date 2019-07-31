Vikings impressed with growth of nickel corner Alexander

EAGAN — Six weeks into the 2018 season, there was reason for the Minnesota Vikings to be concerned about their nickel corner position.

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing teams completed 21 of 24 throws in Mackensie Alexander’s direction for 254 yards (10.5 yards per attempt) in the first half dozen weeks of the year. But the former Clemson stand out turned things around in the second half. Opponents did not top 40 yards into his coverage between Weeks 7 and 17 and he allowed zero touchdowns.

“He’s probably changed as far as work ethic and attitude more than any guy I’ve coached,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Back in 2016, Alexander’s rookie season, it was unclear whether he would ever become a key cog in the Vikings’ defense. He did not embrace the idea of becoming a nickel cornerback after playing a “shutdown” outside corner at Clemson. Alexander played just 67 snaps in his debut season.

“I think a big part of it was that Mackensie has grown up a whole lot since his time here,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said. “I think the increased reps and those kinds of things have helped him. He has more experience now at the position. He understands not only his job, but how his job affects everybody around him communication-wise, technique-wise and fundamental-wise.”

In 2017, Alexander spent most of the season behind veteran Terence Newman but saw an increase in playing time to 385 snaps. Last season Newman retired prior to the year and Alexander was introduced to his first full-time work.

“You can tell he has a better feel for it,” Edwards said. “It’s not the first time he’s been through it so he can lean back on some of that experience and now line up and go play and not do so much thinking.”

With 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes still recovering from offseason surgery and Holton Hill suspended for the first eight games, Alexander will be asked to continue his growth in 2019.

“We just look for him to continue being consistent and keep working hard,” Edwards said. “He’s competing very well right now, so we are just looking for that to continue on as we keep progressing.”