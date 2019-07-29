Vikings owner: 18-game discussion is about ‘balance’

EAGAN — As the NFL marches closer to the end of its Collective Bargaining Agreement, one of the major issues on the table appears to be an 18-game season. Speaking with the Twin Cities media on Monday, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf talked about the issues at hand surrounding the potential addition of two more games.

“I know there’s been a lot of back-and-forth on it,” Wilf said. “I know that’s a discussion that will be happening between ownership and players. We’re looking to grow the game, but at the same time, we’re looking to be mindful of players and their health and safety, so we’ll see how that evolves. I think the overriding goal is to make sure those two things are balanced: the fan experience, as well as the player health and safety.”

The idea has been floated to play 18 games but have teams only be allowed to use players for 16 games.

Wilf discussed a number of topics including expectations and training camp. Here are the highlights:

On what the team learned from Year 1 of training camp in Eagan….

“There’s been little tweaks about maybe autographs or helmet hikes or adding an arcade and things like that. We’re just trying to add little tweaks wherever we can to make this a great experience for that. Being now in the Twin Cities, I think it was really well received last year and we’re continuing it this year. We’re proud of the fact that we have 16 practices open to the public. I think that’s something we want to continue and this kind of state of the art facility allows to do it with the bleachers and the facilities we have here, and allows the fans to be able to be close to the action. At the same time, it allows the players to be here at home where they can kind of focus on their work and doing their class work and doing the field work here, so it’s been good all around.’’

On expectations for this season…

“Last year was disappointing but we have great expectations for this year. We love the things that happened in the offseason, starting with our coaching staff, the addition of the Kubiaks and [Rick] Dennison and Kevin [Stefanski] now on the offensive side. They work together really well. I know coach Zimmer has addressed that, so we are pleased there. Free agency and whether it’s Anthony Barr is staying on or extending guys like our receivers or Kyle [Rudolph] or all the rest. We have made a commitment to provide the resources to make sure our team is competitive on the field. Our goal is always to win the division and win Super Bowls but to go back to Rick [Spielman] and coach Zimmer, one day at a time. Yesterday was the first padded practice, today is another layer to it so we have high expectations but we know there is a lot of work ahead of us.”

On signing Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer to contract extensions…

“Well we do have a lot of confidence in them and what they’ve built and what they’re continuing to work with, so we have great confidence in them. We’re confident that leadership will get us to where we want to go, which is winning Super Bowls.”

On the expansion of instant replay…

“Well, it’s not an exact science, but I do admire the fact that we’re trying to get the calls right. We’ll see how this works through the preseason games and how the interpretations come out. I know it’s going to be fine-tuning between now and the start of the season here, so I know there’s a committee working on it, and we’ve got to get the calls right. We have to make sure there’s integrity to the game, and it’s not an easy art here to get it right, but I know they’re working hard on it, so we’re supportive of the efforts to try to get it right.”