Vikings running back Roc Thomas suspended for first three games of season

Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse. The league made the announcement on Tuesday.

Thomas will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. Once the regular-season begins, he won’t be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster until Sept. 23, the day after the team’s Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Thomas was charged with fifth-degree drug possession after police searched his apartment in Mendota Heights in January following complaints about the smell of marijuana coming from his residence. He was booked into Dakota County Jail and released that day. Police also confiscated just over $15,800 in cash, according to a report in the Pioneer Press, along with a .45-caliber handgun and two handgun magazines.

Thomas admitted to felony marijuana possession in late April, with the understanding the charge will stay off his record if he completes probation.

The 23-year-old was active for five games last season and finished the year on the Vikings’ practice squad. He rushed for 30 yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 21 yards while on the active roster. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in May 2018 out of Jacksonville (Ala.) State.

Thomas will be competing with Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah and Khari Blasingame for backup spots to Dalvin Cook in the Vikings’ backfield.