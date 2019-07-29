Zimmer sees gains in ‘physicality and demeanor’ for second-year tackle O’Neill

EAGAN — The Minnesota Vikings have spent their offseason talking about the improvements made in offensive scheme with the hiring of Kevin Stefanski and addition of Gary Kubiak along with added talent in first-round pick Garrett Bradbury and free agent Josh Kline.

But the biggest step the Vikings could take in protecting quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2019 could come from second-year right tackle Brian O’Neill making a jump from impressive rookie to top-notch starter in his sophomore season.

“I think he really improved with the physicality and his demeanor,” head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday. “That really showed up toward the end of the year. He was much more physical and aggressive. They are all going to have to get better in pass protection but he has great feet and recovery so the more he can continue with his technique. I think he’s got a chance. He’s got great length and size.”

O’Neill did not win the job out of camp last year but following injuries on the offensive line he ultimately was given the starting position over Rashod Hill and played a total of 800 snaps.

Being that he was thrown into the mix, the Vikings may not have been table to take full advantage of his athletic abilities. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 40-yard dash in the 98th percentile (according to Mockdraftable). Utilizing his quickness appears to be in the cards for an offense predicated on moving linemen horizontally.

“[O’Neill] brings great athleticism to that position,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said. “He has showed up in great shape, he’s running around. It was great to be in pads yesterday, he was hustling down the field and that’s just a big man running who’s got the athleticism being a former tight end. I think he showed up to camp in great shape and I’m really looking forward to what Brian is going to put on tape this year in his second year.”

According to Pro Football Focus, the 2018 second-round pick did not give up a sack last season but he did allow 31 pressures and ranked 53rd of 62 tackles in pass blocking grade. One of the areas in which the Vikings have said the former tight end would have to improve ability to anchor down against defensive ends. Over the past two offseasons he has been making an effort to add weight.

“He weighs more but not crazy weight,” Zimmer said. “He could use another 10 pounds probably.”