Zimmer: Vikings scheme will improve O-line play

EAGAN — Since Mike Zimmer took over as the Minnesota Vikings head coach in 2014, his teams have ranked 23rd, 28th, 30th, 17th and 27th in pass blocking by Pro Football Focus’s grading system. The Vikings’ head coach believes that this year’s group up front has a chance to put together a much better performance under Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme.

“I think some of the things that we’re doing is way simpler for the offensive line,” Zimmer said. “I think that part’s going to be pretty easy. There’s some things, protections, that are a little bit different that they have to learn, but not just them, the running backs as well. But I think the things that we’re doing will be able to help those guys in protection.”

Zimmer has not gone out of his way to avoid making his frustrations clear over last year’s play calling under John DeFilippo, in which the Vikings finished with the fourth highest pass-to-run ratio, throwing on 64.4% of total plays.

“I don’t think it’s to our best interest to sit there in the shotgun and drop back 35 to 40 times for us or anybody else, really,” Zimmer said. “I think some of the things we’re doing will help them.”

Not only will they run more often with a healthy Dalvin Cook in the backfield, the Vikings are expected to use their new zone scheme in play-action to roll the quarterback away from potential pressure rather than having the line match up with defenders one-on-one.

The personnel up front has also changed at four positions from Week 1 of 2018. Riley Reiff is the only remaining member of the starting group from the beginning of last year with Pat Elflein moving to guard and the Vikings drafting Garrett Bradbury and signing Josh Kline.

“I think [offensive line coach] Rick Dennison does a great job with them,” Zimmer said. “I’m extremely happy with the coaching staff and where it is, and I love being able to talk to Kubiak all the time, so those things are all good. As far as going back to the offensive line, they all have a little bit different personality, but Riley Reiff and Bradbury and O’Neill and Elflein and Kline, they’re all battlers. So I think that’s important at that position, but we’ve got some other guys behind them too who are good battlers as well. And a lot of that is being able to play together and toughness and us helping them as coaches.”

The battles going on behind the starting five will be among the most interesting at camp. The Vikings drafted Oklahoma lineman Dru Samia in the fourth round and signed Dakota Dozier from the Jets. Also last year swing tackle Aviante Collins impressed at times but suffered a season-ending injury. Depth was more of a focus for the Vikings this offseason after seeing injuries in camp force them to acquire Brett Jones in a trade prior to Week 1 in 2018.