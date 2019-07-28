Zimmer: Young receivers need to ‘get their rear ends in gear’

EAGAN — Mike Zimmer doesn’t shy away from sending a clear message to his players. On Sunday morning following walk through, he was straightforward about his feelings on the impression that young receivers have made in the early days of training camp.

“They have not been precise enough…They need to get their rear end in gear,” Zimmer said.

The head coach’s frustrations stem from some of the details that the inexperienced group has yet to master.

“For receivers it’s still catching the ball, running routes the right depth, being in the right place and lining up right,” Zimmer said. “Some of our younger guys are having trouble with that right now. That’s part of it. Knowing what to do and how to do it and being able to catch the ball and use your physical attributes.”

Behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen the Vikings’ competition for receiver spots is wide open. Jordan Taylor and Chad Beebe have been mixing in with the first team over the first two days but the Vikings’ head coach didn’t want to commit to those two being the current leaders for roles in the offense.

“It’s still early to say ‘this guy is ahead of that guy or something,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings drafted two receivers in the seventh round in Dillon Mitchell and Bisi Johnson and they signed undrafted free agents Davion Davis and Alexander Hollins and speed burner Jeff Badet spent last year on practice squad.

Zimmer said that the team would like to find what each receiver does well and emphasize that part of their game rather than having a defined No. 3 receiver.

“You have to look at each player individually, like ‘this guy is a speed guy so he can take the top off the defense, this guy is more of a slot guy so he can work the middle of the field, this guy can go inside or outside,’ we just have to figure out which one of the skill sets we like the best,” Zimmer said. “But if they don’t know what to do, if they are running the wrong route, if they are moving their feet when the ball is snapped, we’ll keep looking for somebody else.”

The one receiver who did receive praise from the head coach was Beebe, who came in as a tryout player last year and ended up on the 53-man roster midway through 2018.

“When he runs his routes, he never slows down,” Zimmer said. “Most players when they get to the top of the route and they slow down and make the break, he doesn’t have to do that, he never changes his stride length. His issue has been his health, quite honestly. He needs to stay healthy.”