Zulgad: Vikings try to overcome disappointing season by going on the defensive

The unexpected success of the Vikings’ 13-3 season, not to mention the improbable last-second victory over New Orleans in the divisional playoffs, had the franchise on the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth in 2017. An embarrassing 31-point loss at Philadelphia in the NFC title game slammed that door shut.

Despite the putrid play of the defense in that game, the feeling from the Vikings seemed to be this: If we upgrade at quarterback, this is will be a Super Bowl team in 2018.

That “upgrade” was made in March of that year when Case Keenum was allowed to leave in free agency and Kirk Cousins was signed to a three-year, $84 million free agent contract that was fully guaranteed. The Vikings had hired John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator to replace Pat Shurmur, who left to become the Giants coach, and the feeling was the Vikings’ offense would become far more than a complementary piece to a defense that was one of the best in the NFL.

The plan sounded good; it didn’t come close to working. The Vikings flopped with an 8-7-1 record and failed to grab a playoff spot in their final game, falling flat against a Bears team that already had locked up the NFC North.

That failure appeared to cause a change in thinking this offseason. The Vikings, who will begin training camp on Tuesday and open full-squad workouts on Friday, spent the spring and summer going back to a plan that was almost certainly embraced by coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer’s beloved defense was mostly kept intact, despite the Vikings being up against the salary cap. Linebacker Anthony Barr reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Jets before changing his mind and agreeing to a five-year contract worth up to $67.5 million with $33 million in guarantees to remain in Minnesota. Defensive end Everson Griffen, a logical candidate to be cut in order to create cap space, instead had his contract restructured. There were rumors that cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes or Trae Waynes could either be released or traded but both remained.

The only key losses on that side of the ball were defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who left for Cleveland, and safety Andrew Sendejo. The latter isn’t that big of loss.

The most important move on offense was bringing in former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak as assistant head coach and offensive advisor. Kubiak, 57, essentially becomes head coach of the Vikings’ offense with Kevin Stefanski serving as his coordinator. This will enable Zimmer to no longer have to fret about what’s going on with the offense or why the ball isn’t being run enough.

The Vikings’ hope is that Kubiak’s system will be far-more Cousins friendly than DeFilippo’s — although Cousins’ comments in minicamp made it sound as if he wasn’t nearly as familiar with this scheme as we believed — and that this system will mean that everything is no longer on Cousins’ shoulders.

The reality is that the focus for the Vikings will be back on the defense because while Cousins might be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, he isn’t close to being one of the best. Keenum had incredible pop-up season in 2017 after replacing Sam Bradford and any expectation that he would have continued to play that way was mistaken. But the expectation that Cousins would be a top-tier QB also was mistaken.

The Vikings got off to a rough start defensively in the first quarter of the 2018 season, but rebounded to finish ninth in scoring (21.3 points per game against) and fourth in total defense. Zimmer’s primary focus in camp will be making sure there are no hiccups on defense at the start of the season. Retaining the majority of “his guys,” should provide a head start. It was clear in watching minicamp practices that the defense was able to pick up where it left off, while the offense clearly had a lot of work to do.

It was reported this offseason that the option on both general manger Rick Spielman and Zimmer’s contracts were picked up through 2020 but that offers no real security for either. If the Vikings fall flat on their faces again this season, it’s very likely that this time next year we will be discussing a new GM and coach running the show in Eagan.

Perhaps that’s why the Vikings have gone back to their comfort zone — or at least Zimmer’s. If these Vikings fail, they will do so having gone all in on the side of the ball Zimmer knows and loves.