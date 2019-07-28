Zulgad’s 3-and-out: Kirk Cousins’ challenge; hold on a minute; missing Mankato

EAGAN — Three thoughts after watching the Vikings’ first training camp practice conducted in full pads on Sunday at TCO Performance Center.

HURRY UP OFFENSE

Kirk Cousins made an interesting admission during his minicamp press conference last month when he basically told reporters that he still had plenty to learn about Gary Kubiak’s offensive system, despite the assumption that the quarterback had become familiar with the scheme during his days in Washington.

Mike Shanahan drafted Cousins out of Michigan State in 2012. Shanahan was Cousins’ head coach in Washington and Shanahan’s son, Kyle, was the team’s offensive coordinator for Cousins’ first two years. Cousins only started four games in his first two years, but by 2015 he had taken over as Washington’s starter and it was no secret that Kyle at one point wanted to reunite with Cousins when he became head coach of the 49ers.

The Shanahans and Kubiak — a longtime offensive coordinator and head coach in Denver and Houston — had plenty in common when it came to offensive philosophy.

Cousins ended up signing a three-year, $84 million contract in Minnesota in 2018. Year one didn’t go very well — the Vikings missed the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record — and thus Kubiak and new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski are now being counted on to put the veteran quarterback in the best position possible to win games.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

The Vikings are one month and 10 days from their regular-season opener against Atlanta and the question is how much does Cousins still have to learn and how quickly can he become comfortable running Kubiak’s scheme? The Vikings will play four preseason games, but Cousins will see limited time (he likely will play the entire first half in the third exhibition) and teams are usually as vanilla as possible in the preseason because they don’t want to give anything away.

The Vikings’ offense looked slow and out of sync in minicamp and there is clearly plenty of work to be done in the coming weeks.

If Cousins and the offense can hit the ground running on Sept. 8, it’s going to take opponents some time to adjust to what they are doing. But if Cousins and the offense need the early portion of the regular season to get on the same page with Kubiak, that advantage will disappear and defenses could get the upper hand.

Can Cousins prove to be a quick study and either get up to speed or remember what he was once taught? That could be the difference between a very good start to the season for the Vikings or a disappointing one.

HOLD ON A MINUTE

Backup quarterback Brad Johnson was the Vikings’ holder on kicks when I started covering the team on a full-time basis for the Star Tribune in 2005. That was the season in which Daunte Culpepper suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 8 in Carolina, forcing Johnson into the starter’s role.

As I recall, Chris Kluwe took over as the holder after that and pretty much since that time the punter has served as the Vikings’ holder on field-goal and extra-point attempts. That’s what has made what we’ve seen early in this camp so interesting.

While punter Matt Wile continues to get reps as the holder for kicker Dan Bailey, wide receiver Adam Thielen has entered the mix. This might not have been a surprise early in Thielen’s career, but the fact a Pro Bowl receiver who led the Vikings in catches last season is now in the running for the job of holding on kicks?

It’s interesting to say the least.

THE GOOD OLD DAYS

The TCO Performance Center is everything an NFL team could want. The practice fields appear to be perfectly manicured, there is plenty of room for fans to watch practices and walk around the campus and it’s location in the suburb of Eagan makes it easy to reach for many Vikings fans.

And, yet, I have to admit that I miss making the drive down Hwy. 169 to watch the Vikings in Mankato. It’s not that the fields at Minnesota State were perfect and if you wanted to stay for a few days it was easier to remain in Mankato than drive back and forth. I guarantee you the players don’t miss staying in the dorms.

But looking back, watching the Vikings in Mankato was one of the few things left for the franchise that wasn’t corporate. Of course, the Vikings tried to cash in as much as possible in their later years in Mankato, but there remained something about the experience that made it a true throw back.

Players having to ride their bikes to meetings, fans standing outside a fence that separated them from the players as they yelled for autographs that guys often stopped to sign. All of that is gone. Fans can now watch — and they can still get in an autograph line — but, for the most part, they don’t get near the players.

The bicycles are long gone and players are housed in a nearby hotel.

It’s all very corporate and that just isn’t as much fun.