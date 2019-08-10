10 players to watch in the Vikings final preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings wrap up their preseason slate on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Here are 10 players who are trying to make a final strong impression before cutdown day…

Mike Boone

Few Vikings players have been as impressive in preseason as Mike Boone. Taking the majority of the reps in the backfield, the second-year back has gained 177 yards on 35 carries and caught two passes for 51 yards. However, Mike Zimmer said that Boone’s special teams performance will influence whether he ultimately has a spot on the 53-man roster. He acted as both a punt gunner and kick returner in the Vikings’ win over Arizona last Saturday. We may get indications of his chances by how many opportunities he’s given on special teams.

Kaare Vedvik/Dan Bailey/Matt Wile

Oh, the drama. Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said all three specialists will get chances against Buffalo. After missing two field goals in the third preseason game, Kaare Vedvik will have to go a long way in order to beat out veteran Dan Bailey for the kicking job. He could kick and punt during the game, in which he would be aiming to out-boot Matt Wile, who had a solid 2018 regular season and a very strong third preseason game.

“Right now we’re scheduled to have both [Vedvik and Bailey kick],” Maalouf said. “It just depends on the reps, that’s going to be the biggest thing. So both of them are going to have the opportunity, both of them will go through pregame, and we’ll get them ready.”

Brandon Zylstra

Trying to read the tea leaves, it seemed the Vikings wanted to get a close look at Zylstra with the first team against the Cardinals. It turned out that the first team had by far its worst outing with Zylstra in instead of Adam Thielen. With one spot seemingly open behind Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson, Zylstra may need a strong performance to solidify his case. He won a position last year and played mostly special teams. That experience might give him a leg up for WR5.

Laquon Treadwell

Since Zimmer said the Vikings were “showcasing” Treadwell, it might not matter what he does in the fourth preseason game but without any other receivers rising to the challenge, the Vikings might decide to keep their former first-round pick. While Treadwell hasn’t been effective as an NFL receiver, he does at least have experience and has played special teams during real games. It’s a low bar but since there’s no significant cap space to be created by cutting him, the Vikings might just hang on for one last year. Of course, if Treadwell shreds the Bills, maybe it would be just enough to convince another team to replace that fifth-rounder they spent on a kicker/punter.

Dillon Mitchell

The former Oregon star receiver has only seen 24 snaps in the preseason, so Thursday night might be his last shot to make a case for a practice squad job. His impressive athleticism and potentially high ceiling might be reason enough to keep him around if he can show some playmaking ability in a game environment. Route running and attention to detail appear to have been his issues throughout camp, so putting

Kris Boyd/Duke Thomas/Craig James/Nate Meadors

If it was clear which of the depth cornerbacks had the best shot at making the team, that person’s name would be here — but it isn’t. The Vikings seventh-rounder Kris Boyd got his first opportunity against Arizona and played 47 snaps. The problem: He gave up 7-for-7 passing into his coverage for 84 yards.

They have taken a long look at the former AAF’er Duke Thomas, playing him 115 snaps, the second most on defense during the preseason. He hasn’t been a standout aside from a forced fumble and according to PFF he’s allowed 6-of-9 for 90 yards passing into his coverage in three games.

James was cut last season but brought back midway through the year and put on the active roster. He hasn’t seen very many game reps though, playing only 34 snaps. And Meadors had a pick-six in the preseason but hasn’t appeared to be in the race for a roster spot.

Marcus Epps

The sixth-round pick is very likely behind Derron Smith for a spot as the fourth safety, leaving him in a position to earn a practice squad job. He’s played the fifth most snaps during preseason and may have enough potential and versatility to his game to keep around. But Epps could use a splash play or three against Buffalo to make his case.

Armon Watts

The 6-foot-5 defensive tackle has been a standout at times during preseason action, registering three QB hurries and one sack, per PFF. Watts is in the precarious position of battling for the final job on the defensive line, assuming the Vikings keep nine D-linemen. Hercules Mata’afa is also fighting for that spot. Watts’ status might depend on whether the Vikings saw enough as a third-down pass rusher from Mata’afa. The former Arkansas pass rusher would also be a practice squad candidate.

Oli Udoh

Chances of making the team are slim for Udoh but his preseason performances have put him in position for a practice squad gig. The lankly tackle, who ran an impressive 5.05 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, has PFF’s third highest run blocking grade for preseason on the Vikings and only one pressure allowed in 26 pass blocking snaps.

Devante Downs

The linebacking corps is stacked with players the Vikings might want to keep as special teamers (with potential as fill-in LBs). They drafted Cameron Smith in the fifth round but Downs has some experience from last season and the Vikings believed they got a steal in the seventh with Downs in 2018.

Bonus: Jake Browning?

Will he play? The Vikings did not give him a shot under center during the second and third preseason games. If there is any discussion of whether to keep a practice squad quarterback, we might see him get in the game.