Despite missed chance vs. Seattle, Cousins sees opportunity in RB screens

MINNEAPOLIS — Alexander Mattison had 30 yards of open turf in front of him when Kirk Cousins’ pass floated over his head on a screen.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback said after the game that he and the rookie running back weren’t on the same page.

“He wanted the ball placed on him, I wanted to touch it over the blitzer,” Cousins said. “We didn’t have tons of room because they blitzed. Would have been a huge gain. We just have to connect.”

While this one didn’t land and the Vikings ultimately were forced to punt, Cousins said the success of the play design and play call is emblematic of what running back screens can do for an offense.

“We spend about 10 minutes every pre-practice, all we do is screens,” he said. “There’s been an emphasis now for about four weeks just pre-practice every day, going over every single screen we have. It’s an important piece…we want to be better at that this year. You get what you emphasize. We got to emphasize it. It starts with practice. But would have been really nice to hit that one. We didn’t hit it. That was frustrating.”

In 2018 the Vikings used more wide receiver screens and mixed in swing passes to Dalvin Cook from time to time. The previous year offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s screen game to Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray routinely turned into big gains.

With an athletic offensive line built around three young linemen, the Vikings will be looking for ways to get them in space, not to mention get Cook additional touches.

Additional notes from Cousins

— The Vikings QB was shown with his helmet on for most of the game after he was taken out. He said that he was running through the plays mentally and noted that he saw the same read as Sean Mannion when the backup threw a pick-six. Cousins said:

“Game reps are so valuable, even if you’re not the one playing, to be able to hopefully from the sideline, even though it’s a reduced vantage point, be able to process within the speed of the game. To do that you got to hear the call. Wearing the helmet helps. Like even the interception, I found myself saying, ‘Throw it to the shallow.’ That’s where my mind was going in real-time. Then the ball was intercepted. You find yourself saying, ‘Wow, I’m trying to take a rep from the sideline. I pretty much did the same thing in my mental rep.’ Those are the things that help you learn.”

— Pete Carroll threw an interference challenge flag on a big play by Adam Thielen and everyone on the Vikings sideline was surprised. It appears the entire league is nervous about how the challenges are going to play out in the regular season. Cousins said:

“I was surprised, yeah. Like every fan watching the game, I’m interested to see how often that flag gets pulled, how often people want to take a look at every play. It happened so fast, but I was surprised. I thought maybe they were challenging whether his foot was in bounds. Adam went over there, talked to him. Adam said, ‘If I didn’t do what I did, I can’t play. You got to be able to do that.'”

— Mannion took all the second-team snaps again, indicating he is leading the backup QB competition. Cousins said he was happy with the way the team and Mannion bounced back after the pick-six to come back and win the game.

“That’s what Gary [Kubiak] came in here just at the end and was talking with us. He said, “Hey, a big part of playing the quarterback position, because the interceptions are going to happen, sacks, fumbles, all kinds of negative plays, it’s how you respond.” Sean did, the offense did. Once again, I think similar to last week, it was just a very well-rounded performance when you look at the offense as a whole-rushing, passing efficiency, converting third downs. Aside from that one interception, we didn’t have a lot of scary throws that were foolish throws that put the team in danger.”

— Cousins said he’s looking forward to seeing Kyler Murray next week.