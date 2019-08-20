How football’s simplest play can help the Vikings offense reach its full potential

EAGAN — If you have ever played backyard football, then you already have a basic understanding of one of the most important concepts the Minnesota Vikings will use this year.

If you have ever huddled up and told your friends, “just go long.” You’ve got it.

Heck, even if you haven’t tossed around the old pigskin but at least played the N64 video game NFL Blitz and used “Da Bomb” play, you know all about this.

That’s right. A play right out of a Thanksgiving Day Backyard Bowl or an arcade video game is also used by all types of offenses across the NFL, from West Coast to Air Raid to all the hybrids in between. And with the Vikings focused on being more efficient and more explosive in their passing game in 2019, the Kubiak/Stefanski combo will need to find effective ways for quarterback Kirk Cousins to execute the “just go long” concept in order to put together a stronger performance than in the quarterback’s debut season.

Of course, it isn’t called “just go long” in the NFL.

At the highest level, it’s called Four Verticals and it’s unstoppable.

‘It’s a game of matchups’

Before we can get into the Vikings’ potential usage of Four Verts, we need to understand what it is and why it still works.

The most basic way to explain the play is: Four receivers running up the field on either “go” routes, “fades” or “benders” and one receiving option runs underneath.

Below is an example from the New York Times’ Fifth Down blog of a variation used by the New Orleans Saints in 2009. This includes the “bender” and a “trips right” (three receivers right) formation. The running back has an option route based on how he is defended.

Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion said the first thing the QB is looking for is a favorable matchup.

“At the root of football is: It’s a game of matchups,” Mannion said. “Four verticals you are sending four guys down the field…you are going to have some guys who are one-on-one, so it’s a matchup ball. If the quarterback can give the wide receivers a chance, they are looking at it like, that’s our ball.”

Here’s how this applies to the Vikings: According to Yahoo Sports! writer Matt Harmon, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen both had success rates higher than 65 percent on “go” routes. Diggs, who plays outside receiver more often than Thielen, was successful nearly 80 percent of the time he was tasked with beating man-to-man coverage and both receivers were among the best in the NFL at contested catches.

“You isolate your best receiver on the backside of trips, that’s easy, if you get a one-on-one, you’re going there,” said author of the Chicago Bears Offensive Manual and high school football coach Bobby Peters.

Of course the quarterback has to be able to execute the throw and Cousins is certainly capable of that. According to Pro Football Focus, Cousins registered a 113.3 rating on “go” routes last season and a 106.8 rating on posts and 108.6 on deep corner throws.

If the No. 1 receiver isn’t an option, there are usually other matchup advantages, like a faster tight end at full speed (Irv Smith, possibly) against a reacting linebacker or a slot receiver (like Thielen or Chad Beebe) who is bending his route in front of a safety.

Here is a look at how Cousins performed on throws of 10 yards or longer in 2018:

It’s clear that if Cousins has the matchup advantage, he can make throws into any area of the field.

‘The play has expanded’

“Go long and throw to the best matchup” sounds like something Al Davis would say. But in order for Four Verts to work, it must be surprisingly complex.

Quick math would tell you there are more than 100 different ways to combine the five routes. Add in the fact that it can be run out of all types of different personnel packages and formations and you have an extremely versatile and unpredictable play.

“They can run it out of 3×1 (trips) and the No. 3 guy goes between the numbers and the hash, could be two guys [lining up] close together,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Four Verts isn’t just challenging for defenses because of the number of personnel/route combinations — that could be said for most passing concepts — it’s that this play has answers for every type of defense.

There are certain concepts that are known as “man beaters” and “zone beaters” that are designed specifically to take on those defenses. Sometimes offensive coordinators will use both man and zone beaters on the same play on opposite sides of the field. Four Verts has both built in.

Zimmer believes that teams are using Four Verts more than in the past because many defenses are based around cover-3 coverages, which is when two cornerbacks and one high safety split the deep portion of the field into thirds. That allows for the one-on-one matchup that offenses are looking for and/or holes in the seams between the linebackers and deep safety.

But Mannion said that cover-3 defenses know Four Verts is coming and they will have cornerbacks use certain techniques to close the throwing windows.

“Some of the great corners will overlap,” he said. “They will be in a zone coverage and they will feel four verticals and they will lean inward to try to take away that seam ball. There’s so many players in this game that play with great vision and concept recognition that just as offenses have been advancing defenses have too and these players are smart, instinctual and they understand what the concepts look like from their end so the good corners.”

Opposing teams also know that offenses with great deep receivers are going to aim for one-on-ones down field, so if they aren’t committed to cover-3, they will look to take the top receivers away by using zones that provide a safety to double team to skilled pass catcher.

“The play has expanded,” Mannion said. “You say, it’s Four Verts and it’s simple but… I think it’s grown where it is a much more nuanced play and the spacing and attention to detail with that, it’s not just a matchup ball but a play against zone coverage where you are winning.”

Now receivers/tight ends/running backs must understand all of those nuances. They are essentially answering if-then questions. For example, if the opposition has four defenders deep the middle receiver on a trips formation can break toward the middle of the field and come open under the deep coverage. If the defenses blitzes, the running back will stay in to block rather than going underneath. If the linebacker runs with the tight end, then the safety is rotating over to the No. 1 receiver and then the tight end won’t bend his route.

“You have to get to landmarks,” Zimmer said, referring to specific areas of the field like the numbers and hash marks where receivers are taught to run.

In terms of its evolution, Mannion points out that offenses now take advantage of the sheer number of running backs who are terrific pass catchers and route runners.

“For the running backs to be able to get out and get on their checkdowns on four verts, when you are taking a five-step drop against zone, they are dropping out of there and you can take easy completions and work the ball down the field that way,” Mannion said.

Peters added that some teams are using running backs for more than checkdowns.

“The Bears ran a bunch of different versions,” he said. “There’s one they ran against the Giants…where Tarik Cohen was wide open [deep]. Out of a 2×2 shotgun set, the slot from one side came around the quarterback in motion, the quarterback ran a fake [bubble screen] and the [Cohen] ran a seam from the backfield…there are so many ways you can do it and you can fit it into any offense, any structure.”

The Vikings have made it clear that they want to use Dalvin Cook as a dangerous receiving option. Last year he ran a bubble screen out of the slot on one play against the Lions. In 2017, he caught an underneath pass on Four Verts against the Tampa Bay Bucs out of a receiver spot. It may be advantageous to use him as one of the vertical routes and have either a receiver or tight end run the flat route instead.

“I think anything fits Dalvin’s skill set to be quite honest,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said. “I really do believe there is no schematic limitation to Dalvin Cook.”

‘I remember Cousins gashing teams’

Much of the conversation surrounding Cousins and the addition of Gary Kubiak as “offensive advisor” has been about how Kubiak’s play-action offense plays into the strength of his quarterback, who has long been one of the NFL’s best at executing play-action.

Turns out Four Verts and play-action go together nicely.

“It simplifies the play even more when you combine it with play-action,” Peters said. “Play-action, four-verts. That has to be where the analytics and X’s and O’s nerds meet, right? I remember Cousins gashing teams for 30 yards, 40 yards, just so efficient.”

Peters points to this example when Cousins played for Washington. They run a play-action pass with a power running scheme look, which draws the linebackers up and allows tight end Jordan Reed to run into open space against a two-deep safety look.

Zimmer adds a very important side note about play-action and Four Verts.

“The quarterback has to have time to throw the football,” he said.

The Vikings added first-round pick Garrett Bradbury and free agent Josh Kline to the offensive line and bumped Pat Elflein to guard with hopes of a vast improvement from last year’s 28th ranked pass blocking by PFF.

In 2018 the line hindered how often the Vikings could push the ball downfield. Cousins ranked 24th in yards per pass attempt. In 2016, he finished third and the Washington O-line ranked eighth by PFF.

Which brings us to the bottom line: The Vikings have all the pieces in place to be an explosive downfield offense. Skilled receivers, a speedy “F” tight end, a gifted running back, a revamped offensive line and a quarter back who can make all the required throws.

Whether they fulfill that potential using plays like Four Verts or not will come down to the line’s improvement coming to fruition and Cousins pulling the trigger at the biggest times. Because the scheme works. It’s always worked.