Report: Vikings acquire kicker/punter from Ravens for draft pick

There appears to be a good chance Dan Bailey won’t be the Vikings kicker in 2019.

The Vikings acquired kicker and punter Kaare Vedvik from Batlimore on Sunday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2020, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported that Vedvik could be in line to serve as the Vikings’ kicker and punter.

That means that Matt Wile also could be out of a job. Wile also has been Minnesota’s primary holder so the Vikings would have to turn to another player on the roster to take that job. Wide receiver Adam Thielen got some work at holder earlier in training camp and wide receiver Chad Beebe was holding on Sunday.

Chad Beebe is again holding for Dan Bailey during the 10th period of practice. First time he went 3-3 (McDermott snapping), second time he was 2-4 (with Cutting snapping). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 11, 2019

Trade: Ravens are sending kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota in exchange for a 2020 5th-round draft pick, per league source. Vikings could wind up using Vedvik as their kicker and punter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2019

It’s not often a team trades a fifth-round pick for a kicker, as the Vikings are doing today for former Ravens’ kicker Kaare Vedvik. Here’s a look back at other trades for kickers: pic.twitter.com/rGgejNmopQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2019

Earlier Sunday, Schefter reported there were a few teams looking at Vedvik.

At least four teams have called the Ravens to inquire about trading for kicker Kaare Vedvik, with at least two of those calls coming from NFC North teams, per a league source. Ravens don’t have to do anything in the short term, but will deal the kicker at some point this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2019

Vedvik, who played college football at Marshall and was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018, was in training camp with the Baltimore Ravens for the second consecutive year. His season came to an end last summer when he was assaulted in Baltimore just before rosters were set.

Bailey did not attempt a field goal in the Vikings’ first preseason game on Friday but did make all four of his extra-point attempts. Bailey, signed by the Vikings last September to replace struggling rookie Daniel Carlson, made 21 of 28 field-goal attempts and 30 of 31 extra-point attempts in 14 games with the Vikings. The 31-year-old has struggled at times during camp practices this summer.

Bailey, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with Dallas, is making $1 million this season. Wile, entering his second season with the Vikings, is due to make $645,000 in 2019.