Report: Vikings moving on from 2016 first-round pick Treadwell

There will be no redemption story in Minnesota for 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Vikings will cut Treadwell if they cannot find a trade partner.

The #Vikings are moving on from former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, source said. They will work to trade him, but if no trade, he’ll be released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Over his three seasons with the Vikings, the former Ole Miss star caught 56 passes for 517 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings saw receivers Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson emerge during training camp as depth behind stars Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Over the course of the preseason and camp, Treadwell rarely saw first-team reps. Earlier this offseason, CBS’s Jason La Confora reported the the Vikings were looking for trade partners and head coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged the team’s attempt to “showcase” their former top pick.