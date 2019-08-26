The 5 toughest roster decisions for the Vikings

The NFL is entering its final week of preseason, meaning teams have one more week before cutdown day to make tough roster decisions. Here are five tough calls that the Minnesota Vikings will have before Saturday’s deadline to get the roster to 53…

Will they keep three quarterbacks?

Internet debates have raged on since Mike Zimmer said that Kyle Sloter needed to show improvement in order to get a chance to be the No. 2 quarterback. He has received zero snaps in games or practice with the twos. However, Sloter has put together strong performances in each preseason game, ranking at the top of the league in QB rating but Sean Mannion is clearly the more trusted option by the coaching staff. The question isn’t which QB is No. 2 but whether it make sense to keep three QBs on the roster. On one hand, having a young-ish QB who understands the offense and could be an in-case-of-extreme-emergency option does make sense. On the other, if Gary Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer — all of whom have coached Sloter for a significant amount of time — do not see him as a future backup, it might be time to move on and use the roster spot elsewhere.

Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone or both?

Boone has been nothing short of terrific this preseason but Zimmer said last week that special teams could determine whether he ends up with a job. The Vikings’ head coach seemed impressed with what he saw in Saturday’s win over Arizona.

“I think everything he’s doing, he’s doing much better. He’s really working hard at special teams. He made a play as a gunner one time,” Zimmer said of Boone. “He’s been doing better in the kickoffs. He’s been running the ball very hard. He’s had some good catches in his preseason. I think he’s done really well. He’s worked extremely well. He’s a good kid and needs to keep doing the same things he’s been doing.”



Clearly there is more upside to keeping the younger Boone than the veteran Abdullah but kick returning experience and the potential to fit in as a scat back from time to time could make the former Lion valuable. The Vikings kept five running backs out of camp last season, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they did so again.

How many defensive lineman will the Vikings keep?

Considering that Ifeadi Odenigbo has put together an outstanding training camp/preseason, there appear to be eight locks on the defensive line: Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph, Shamar Stephen, Everson Griffen, Stephen Weatherly, Odenigbo, Jaleel Johnson and Jalyn Holmes. The Vikings often keep nine D-lineman, making a decision very difficult if they only want to keep one more. Hercules Mata’afa has shown flashes but hasn’t consistently proven he can chase the passer in third down situations. Armon Watts, a sixth-round pick, has played well in games but mostly against third-teamers and former AAF’er Karter Schult has flashed some ability to get into the backfield. Would they keep both Mata’afa and Watts? Or try to sneak one onto the practice squad? Could they surprise us by cutting someone we don’t expect?

Does Kaare Vedvik make it?

After missing two field goals on Saturday, it’s pretty tough to see Vedvik beating out Dan Bailey for the starting kicker position considering Bailey’s long, successful history in the NFL. That leaves him up against Matt Wile, who seemed to frustrate Zimmer earlier in camp but had a strong day punting the ball on Saturday. Last season the Vikings’ punt coverage was solid. They were mid-pack in net yards and at the top of the NFL in return yards allowed. That’s the bar for Vedvik to clear. In his first chance punting, he booted line drives that made for easy returns. He will get another chance against Buffalo on Thursday. Yes it would be a bad look for the front office to trade a fifth-round pick for a kicker/punter who didn’t make the team but it’s worse to keep a player who isn’t as good just because you traded a late-round pick.

Which late-round draft picks will get cut?

The Vikings love them some sixth and seventh round picks. They took seven players after the sixth round in this year’s draft. Clearly Austin Cutting has a job. He beat out Kevin McDermott for the long snapping gig. Beyond that everyone else is up in the air.

One by one:

Armon Watts – Has a solid chance to make it after showing preseason flashes

Marcus Epps – Could be a practice squad candidate. Derron Smith likely wins backup safety gig.

Oli Udoh – Has great size/length and some potential. High chance at practice squad.

Kris Boyd – Tough one to figure out. Showed early flashes, missed some time and then saw a ton of playing time on Saturday. Would the Vikings pick former AAF’er Duke Thomas over him?

Dillon Mitchell – Has barely seen the field in preseason. Possible for the practice squad because of his high ceiling but simply hasn’t shown much.

Olabisi Johnson – Near lock for the roster. Ability to kick return adds to value, has seen some first-team reps throughout camp/preseason.

If we extend to the fourth and fifth rounds, both Dru Samia and Cameron Smith’s status are unclear. Samia could make the team if Aviante Collins starts the year on injured reserve. They might also pick him over third-year guard Danny Isidora simply based on potential. Smith is in a stacked group of linebackers. Kentrell Brothers is a trusted special teamer and the team liked Devante Downs’ upside when they selected him last year.

So while the fourth preseason game is often the least entertaining, it might act as a tie breaker for some key positions.