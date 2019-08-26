Vikings cornerback brought off PUP list but isn’t ready to play

Mike Hughes was removed from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Monday, bringing the cornerback one step closer to returning to the field. Hughes, however, reportedly isn’t yet ready to take part in practice.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said at the start of training camp that Hughes had suffered a “multi-ligament injury” that ended his rookie season last October against the Arizona Cardinals. It was initially reported that Hughes had a torn left ACL but no other damage was revealed.

Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2018, opened camp on the PUP list. If Hughes had been on the PUP to open the regular season he would have been forced to six out the first six games. He can now return to action whenever he is cleared to play.