Vikings cutdown day reactions

The Minnesota Vikings — and the rest of the NFL — cut down their roster to 53 on Saturday. The day included the release of a former first-round pick and a trade. Here’s a look at everything notable that happened:

(here is the entire Vikings 53-man roster)

Laquon Treadwell

Outside of Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson, the performances by depth receivers were so underwhelming during training camp that it appeared there might be a chance for Treadwell but last year’s benching in Week 16 by offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski clearly sealed his fate. Considering Treadwell couldn’t master the details of the job like route depths and tactics for creating separation, it’s surprising that the Vikings used him so often in 2018. Maybe John DeFilippo was fooled by a strong camp. This time he never got a chance to convince anyone that a sudden surge in his game was possible. From the opening of camp through the preseason, he was treated like a UDFA receiver, not a former first-round pick. With Treadwell gone, the question is whether the Vikings will look elsewhere for more receiving options because an injury to Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen could derail their offense.

Waive Kaare Vedvik

The Vikings gave the former Raven opportunities to kick and punt and he did not excel at either skill during preseason games, missing three field goals and allowing a punt return for touchdown. Despite spending a fifth-round pick, they were forced to go with the more experienced Dan Bailey and Matt Wile. And both specialists gave them reason to have more confidence as camp/preseason went along. Bailey capped his offseason by nailing a 54-yard field goal against Buffalo and Wile punted exceptionally well in the third preseason game. Vedvik certainly has a big leg but with much on the line this season, it would be hard to trust him in close games. Certainly the front office deserves criticism for acting too quickly after two proven specialists got off to a slow camp/preseason start rather than giving Bailey/Wile time to get in gear.

Release Kyle Sloter

The Vikings did not give Sloter a single second-team rep or snap in two full preseasons/camps, making it clear that they did not see any long term potential in their No. 3 QB. Backup Sean Mannion spent the entire offseason as QB2, in part because of his control of the offense and understanding of the Vikings scheme as a former McVay backup. Despite Sloter’s performance in preseason games, Zimmer said that his practice performance and struggles with some of the details on offense made it difficult to trust him in case of emergency.

Trade for Mark Fields

With the lack of cornerbacks who showed any potential to fill the spots of Holton Hill (suspended) and Mike Hughes (recovering from ACL injury) early in the season, it seemed inevitable that the Vikings would make a move for a depth corner. It is slightly surprising that it wasn’t a veteran but Fields fits the M.O. of corners that the Vikings have developed in the past. The undrafted DB from Clemson ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and benched an impressive 18 reps. At 5-foot-10, he could be an option at nickel corner behind Alexander. Chiefs reporters noted that issues with penalties were part of his downfall in KC.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote at draft time about Fields:

“He’s combination of strength, speed and explosiveness should serve him well as he transitions inside. His lack of experience shows up in his technique and pattern recognition, but with time, his athletic traits and natural man cover talent could give him a chance to be a starting nickel.”

Kris Boyd on the 53

The 2019 seventh-round pick got off to a decent start in camp, then missed time with an injury and ended with a lot of playing time, totaling 73 snaps. The Vikings might see him as a developmental option because of his impressive size/athleticism. He also might end up as a placeholder until Hughes/Hill come back.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, a good story

The former Northwestern pass rusher had been cut twice by the Vikings in previous years but this time around they decided to keep him on the 53. Odenigbo was moved back to the outside as a defensive end after moving to DT last year and flourished throughout camp and the preseason. Per PFF, he had 10 QB pressures in just 78 pass rushing snaps in the preseason. Depending on how things go with the front four, Odenigbo could see playing time as a third down rusher and rotational DE.

Mike Boone makes the team

Few bubble players did more in camp/preaseason to solidify their case for a roster spot than Mike Boone. He carried the ball 41 times for 196 yards and scored two touchdowns. In the passing game, the former Cincinnati running back added three catches for 57 yards. Mike Zimmer said that he had shown an ability to play special teams and may see a chance as a returner this year. Boone’s emergence gives the Vikings tremendous depth at the running back position behind Dalvin Cook considering that Alexander Mattison showed quickly that he is the clear No. 2 back.

Ameer Abdullah will likely be the team’s kick and punt returner. He can also help as an occasional receiving weapon.

Cole Hikutini cut/David Morgan to PUP/Brandon Dillon on the 53

The former 49er put together a strong training camp but the Vikings’ health at the tight end position aside from David Morgan left them no chance to keep him around. Hikutini will probably catch on with another team that is seeking depth at tight end.

The fact that Morgan did not practice all preseason made him a lock to start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Whether they keep Morgan after he’s declared healthy is another question. In the past he’s been a very good blocker but with Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith and an emerging young TE in Tyler Conklin in the mix.

Morgan’s future is even more muddy with Dillon making the team. Dillion might have been the least likely player coming into camp to earn a 53-man roster spot but he had a fantastic camp and preseason and showed exceptional catching ability during games, grabbing eight passes on eight targets for 95 yards.

Hercules Mata’afa stays

It was hard to get a feel on whether Mata’afa would secure a roster spot. During OTAs and minicamp he was praised by Zimmer but according to the head coach he had ups and downs throughout camp. The undersized three-technique might ultimately turn out to take on a Tom Johnson type role of rushing the passer on third downs. He does have a natural skill for getting to the quarterback, which was on display at times in the preseason. Per PFF, he had six QB pressures in 81 pass rush snaps.

Oli Udoh beats out Aviante Collins

The Vikings took Udoh as a project but he performed well in preseason, receiving strong grades from PFF and showing potential with his size/athleticism. We shouldn’t expect to see him playing much this year but he may be an option in the future.

Marcus Epps beats Derron Smith

The Vikings sixth-rounder showed some potential as a flexible defensive back who could learn the system and grow into his athleticism.