Vikings still working through interior pass rush options

EAGAN — The Minnesota Vikings got exactly what they paid for last season with Sheldon Richardson. The former Jet and Seahawk put up 48 QB pressures, ranking 14th among defensive tackles (per PFF). With Richardson and veteran Tom Johnson gone, the Vikings will need production out of situational pass rushers.

The first option appears to be 2018 fourth-round pick Jalyn Holmes, who played with the first team in the Vikings preseason opener against New Orleans and created five pressures. Starter Shamar Stephen took on first-team duties in the second preseason contest but he’s unlikely to see many snaps in passing situations.

Beyond Holmes, the other two potential options are Stephen Weatherly and Hercules Mata’afa. While Weatherly is a defensive end, head coach Mike Zimmer has used a DE to rush on the interior in the past. Brian Robison routinely rushed over the guard when Danielle Hunter emerged as a top D-end. Now Weatherly might take on that role — if he can prove to Zimmer that he will be effective.

“He’s got to get better at that area a little bit,” the Vikings’ head coach said on Tuesday. “We talked with him today about some of the things he has to do, but he’s a really good athlete. Played on his feet in college so he can do all those things that we’re asking him to do.”

Zimmer added that some of Weatherly’s technical details must improve in order to create pressure in key spots.

“He’s got good size and strength but what he’s not doing right now when he’s standing up, he’s looking around and peeking and not using any power or leverage and that’s what I talked to him about today,” he said.

The Vikings gave Mata’afa, an undrafted defensive tackle from Washington State who missed last season with an ACL injury, 29 snaps against the Seahawks and 35 in the preseason opener. Zimmer says that will change when the Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals in the third preseason game.

“I just want to see him in this next week, he’ll probably just be in on the nickel. I want to see if he can just pass rush,” Zimmer said. “We’ll just kind of go from there, because I think that’s what his role will be this year, if that is his role. I got to find out if he can go in there and rush on third down.”

Mata’afa’s position on the roster is still unclear. The Vikings have several other defensive linemen on the bubble who have performed well in the preseason games, including DE Karter Schult and sixth-rounder Armon Watts. How they play over the next two games could play a major role in the decision making.

Additional notes

— Like the rest of the people paying attention to the Vikings, Mike Zimmer is waiting for a wide receiver to emerge and solidify the No. 4, 5 or 6 job.

“They’re hard to separate right now. When we talk about it in the personnel meetings and things like that, it’s one guy has a good day, then he has a bad day. The consistency of what they’re trying to do is really hard to get a handle on. That’s why I say that special teams, they need to get their rear ends going on that.”

— Zimmer talked about whether the team has a specific number of players at each position that they want to keep.

“You have a general idea of how many you want to keep. But let’s say you want to keep ten defensive linemen, but you only got nine that can play, so you’re going to take that extra spot and you’re going to put it at maybe the receiver spot or the tight end spot, quarterback or whatever it is. So that’s kind of how it all varies. You kind of going in thinking that we’re going to have this many backs, this many tight ends, but if we don’t think that they’re good enough to be on the team then we don’t worry about it. Or maybe we want to keep nine defensive linemen, but we think we have ten really good ones, then we’re going to keep them.”

— Zimmer talked about why Sean Mannion has taken all of the No. 2 reps despite Kyle Sloter showing flashes during preseason games: