Vikings tight end group suddenly among deepest positions

EAGAN — For years the Minnesota Vikings have tried to find help at the tight end position behind Kyle Rudolph.

They drafted the likes of MyCole Pruitt and Bucky Hodges, attempted to sign Jared Cook before the 2018 season but struggled to find support for Rudolph until now. Former Alabama standout Irv Smith, a second-round draft pick in April, has been mostly taking first-team reps and 2018 fifth-rounder Tyler Conklin has impressed during camp.

“I really like Tyler,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s a big guy. He runs well. He catches the ball pretty good. He’s working on his blocking. He’s going to be a factor in our offense this year I believe. I like him. He’s a good kid that works hard. He’s smart. He’s done a really nice job.”

The Vikings will have a tough decision to make on tight ends if blocking specialist David Morgan returns to full health. They could elect to keep four tight ends rather than six wide receivers.

Zimmer also noted that undrafted TE Brandon Dillon has been strong so far and that Rudolph has increased his quickness this offseason.

“I think Kyle, he’s been impressive in this camp so far,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings have routinely talked this offseason about their desire to use multiple tight ends on the field at the same time. Depth could allow them to rotate Conklin and Morgan into the mix or even use three TEs on the field at the same time.

Additional notes

Zimmer talked about the new pass interference challenge rules and it’s clear he isn’t thrilled with the handling of the new PI policy. He said:

“My flag is probably going to get emptied out in the preseason. I think we just have to figure out how they’re going to call it and how they’re going to do it. It’s gone round and round and round so many times that now it has to be, what’s the words, clear and obvious. The hail mary is going to be – so. The video I watched, they sent us another one a couple days ago, had two plays on it. The second play they didn’t even say if it was pass interference or not. So I think it’s a work in progress. They went quick with it and passed it at the owner’s meetings and now they’re finding out there’s some possible unintended consequences.”

The Vikings’ head coach also said that the intensity on the defensive side has been sub par. Zimmer said: