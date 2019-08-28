Vikings weigh young players’ potential with practice squad decisions

EAGAN — Just about one year ago, wide receiver Chad Beebe and defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo were informed by the Minnesota Vikings’ brass that they had not made the 53-man roster despite strong training camp/preseasons. Now they are both in line for roster spots and possibly significant roles, depending on how rotations at their positions play out.

With big-money players abound, the Vikings must develop the bottom of the roster rather than filling out part-time or special teams jobs with proven veterans. Prior to cuts, Minnesota ranks 28th in salary cap space. They have 25 players of their top 51 salaries who will make less than $1 million in 2019.

The Vikings have had a great deal of success with players who they have elected to place on the practice squad and build for the future. Adam Thielen is the most notable but other regulars like starting safety Anthony Harris, fullback CJ Ham, defensive end Stephen Weatherly were once waived on cut-down day and signed to the practice squad.

“A lot of the times, it’s if we see some future development in those guys,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “[They] have to be talented enough. Sometimes it takes a while for them to learn the systems, learn the techniques, all that. But it’s really a vital part of professional football. You see a lot of these guys that aren’t ready until year two and a half or three sometimes but they get better and better. If they’re dedicated and they work hard and they’re smart, then they have a chance. They start understanding the system, I think that’s part of it as well.”

This year Zimmer and the front office will have decisions to make on a number of players who might have future in the NFL but aren’t yet ready to contribute. The Vikings picked eight players beyond the fifth round and the only lock for a roster spot is long snapper Austin Cutting.

On the defensive side, fifth-round linebacker Cameron Smith, sixth-round defensive tackle Armon Watts, sixth-round safety Marcus Epps and seventh-round cornerback Kris Boyd all have decent odds of landing on the practice squad. Undrafted defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa might also have an opportunity on the PS if he doesn’t make the 53.

Defensive coordinator George Edwards said the team looks for certain elements of young players’ game that might one day translate to the NFL with more growth.

“I think Rick [Spielman] and his staff do a great job of recognizing the skill set of what we require positionally, especially defensively,” Edwards said. “Sort of like the developmental qualities that those players have, whether it’s length, whether it’s size, whether it’s speed, for what we’re going to ask them to do. Our coaches do a good job of working with those guys throughout the year on the practice squad. You can just name them, there’s a lot of guys that have made big jumps here just over the last couple of years that we’ve been here, coming from the practice squad and then becoming contributors for us on defense.”

On the offensive side, seventh-round receiver Dillon Mitchell could fit the PS mode. His athleticism and natural gifts make the former Oregon Duck intriguing but it has been clear from Zimmer’s comments that his route running isn’t far enough along to win one of the five or six active roster jobs. Tackle Oli Udoh and fullback Khari Blasingame, an undrafted free agent are front runners for PS jobs as well.

“Our scout staff works really hard on identifying those guys that we can develop because player development is so big in this league,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said. “Certainly, there’s guys on our roster now and over the course of time there’s guys that come from other teams in the course of a season, so we take a lot of pride in developing those young players.”