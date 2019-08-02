Vikings working to get rookie TE Irv Smith up to speed

EAGAN — There’s no way around it: The Minnesota Vikings need second-round pick Irv Smith to play a role in this year’s offense in order for them to maximize their potential.

At the podium on Friday Gary Kubiak hinted that the adjustment from Alabama standout to versatile NFL weapon hasn’t been completely smooth.

“Irv is extremely talented, he’s swimming right now but we’ll catch him up,” Kubiak said. “You all see how he can stretch the field.”

In general tight end is among the most difficult positions to make the jump from college. None of the top three tight ends selected in last year’s draft topped 35 receptions and the highest picked ended up with 13 receptions.

“I think it’s a multiple position,” Kubiak said. “They are asked to do a lot. You want them to be good on the line of scrimmage in the run game, you want them to be a great route runner. You ask a little bit more of them as rookie players than of some guys. The key to being a good tight end is being versatile and be able to move and do a lot. In order to get that done you have to ask a lot of them.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins complimented Smith’s worth ethic saying that he has “come in and done everything right” but the Vikings’ quarterback has also taken it upon himself to help Smith learn the offense.

“Little things, like when I say, ‘Set, hut,’ and then expect him to know that means he steps off the ball on certain plays,” Cousins said. “He’s just a little slower to step off the ball, because it’s brand new to him. So I got to pull him off to the side and say, “Hey, make sure when I say ‘Set, hut’ you’re stepping off quickly. I don’t want to wait for you.” With Tyler Conklin or Kyle Rudolph that’s just an instinctual thing. Little pieces of the offense, things like that that we just work through every day that we’re out here.”

Kubiak noted that the Vikings’ group of tight ends has been impressive in camp, saying that Kyle Rudolph has had a strong performance thus far and that Conklin has shown an ability to block and catch. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday he sees Conklin having a role in the offense this year.