WR Bisi Johnson may be the late-round find the Vikings were hoping for

EAGAN — In a split-squad practice on Monday, the morning group of Minnesota Vikings players was made up of players working toward the season opener against Atlanta and the afternoon group was practicing for this Thursday night’s final preseason game against Buffalo. It was noticeable that seventh-round receiver Bisi Johnson worked out in the A.M.

Johnson has impressed throughout training camp, working his way up with the starters at different points and taking some first-team snaps in the third preseason game. Against Arizona he made a spectacular grab for a two-point conversion (that did not count but appeared to be a catch) and made three total catches for 52 yards.

“He knows all the spots, number one, but every time he goes in he makes plays, whether it’s practice or games,” Zimmer said. “He catches the ball well, runs good routes, seems to have a good feel with leverage on the DBs.”

The Vikings have been looking for a receiver to emerge and fill one of the open spots behind Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Chad Beebe. Earlier in training camp Zimmer called out the group, saying they needed to get the details of the position correct if any of the young players jockeying for position were going to win a job. It appears Johnson has done that.

Though he was not highly touted around draft time, running just a 4.51 40-yard dash, he was recognized for other parts of his game that generally translate well to the NFL.

“Tough, consistent and dependable are terms scouts and coaches use in describing Johnson as a player, he is a very polished route runner,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in Johnson’s draft profile.

If his practice reps hold true to Monday’s workout, we won’t see Johnson on Thursday night and will be seeing players like Brandon Zylstra, Dillon Mitchell, Alexander Hollins, Davion Davis and even Laquon Treadwell battling for a remaining spot. The Vikings could also copy the route they took last year when they signed Aldrick Robinson early in the year.

Additional notes

Zimmer was asked what there is left to learn about his team before Week 1. He said:

“There’s still quite a bit. We had a lot of details that we didn’t get done the other night and so, find out if they can come back when we get out here and practice, detail the work that we have to get done. It’s by every position. They’ve all got to be more detailed in carrying out their assignment and knowing where the other people are going to be.”

Rashod Hill and Brian O’Neill worked out in the morning with the starters. If Hill has to start, Zimmer is looking for consistent play throughout the entire game, not just early on.

“I would say that Rashod (Hill) has improved. He has to continue to work on his hand placements. There’s been times typically when at the beginning of the drive or the series or beginning of the game that he does pretty well and then he seems to lose a little bit of concentration as he gets a little bit more tired. Conditioning for him is going to be big.”

On Andrew Luck’s retirement, Zimmer said: