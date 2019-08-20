Zulgad: Crusty coach: Mike Zimmer’s blunt nature is breath of fresh air

Rocco Baldelli has spent his first year as a big-league manager keeping the Twins atop the AL Central for much of the season and revealing as little information as possible to the media. This isn’t a complaint, rather a fact.

Baldelli seems to be an affable fellow, but even if he’s asked the most pointed of questions, he’s going to provide an answer that steers clear of saying anything remotely critical of one of his players or coaches. A summer of listening to Rocco has caused an increase in the appreciation for the honesty we frequently hear from a man who is 26 years older than Baldelli.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer works in a league where deception is embraced and corporate answers encouraged. Zimmer has tried his best at times to mislead the media, but more often than not we seem to get the unvarnished thoughts of a man who can’t help himself.

The 63-year-old Zimmer was at it again in recent days, telling reporters after a preseason win over Seattle on Sunday that wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was being showcased and then again Tuesday when he was asked about the play of quarterback Kyle Sloter.

This was a chance for Zimmer to praise his third QB, talk about how well he had performed in the first two exhibition games and pretty much paint a rosy picture. Zimmer did no such thing, instead providing an honest and welcome analysis of Sloter’s status and making it clear that Sean Mannion will be the backup.

“He’s got to get a lot better in a lot of the other parts of being a quarterback,” Zimmer said of Sloter. “Making the right checks, getting people in the right formation, making sure the motion is there, not missing time clock with 8 yards in front of you … There are a lot of things he has to get better at if he wants to be the backup quarterback.”

That’s about as blunt as a coach is going to get and although it might cause general manager Rick Spielman and other members of the Vikings brass to cringe, we should all celebrate Zimmer being Zimmer.

Kickers and quarterbacks are among the main triggers when it comes to Zimmer. Remember, Case Keenum’s fantastic 2017 and how often Zimmer expressed angst about Keenum’s potential mistakes? Remember, when a reporter asked Zimmer why the team had cut Daniel Carlson after he missed three field-goal attempts in the second game last season in Green Bay and Zimmer asked if the reporter had watched the game?

Some of these comments have left many of us wondering (including me) if Zimmer might be better off remaining a bit more tight-lipped, but what fun would that be?

Miguel Sano could drop a pop up, have a ball go between his legs and run through a stop sign and Baldelli would tell us the third baseman was a hard worker who just had a rough day. That might not be what Baldelli thinks but it’s what he’s going to say.

If Zimmer was put in a similar circumstance — let’s say Dalvin Cook missed a block, fumbled the ball and dropped pass — it’s highly unlikely the crusty coach would be as kind.

Hopefully, that never changes.