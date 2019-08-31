Zulgad: Where does Laquon Treadwell rank among Vikings’ first-round busts?

General manager Rick Spielman was forced to admit he made an expensive mistake on Saturday afternoon as the Vikings informed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell he was being let go in the team’s final cut down to 53 players.

Treadwell had arrived in Minnesota as the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 draft and the expectation was he would establish himself as a top wide receiver. But he had only one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season and things didn’t get much better after that.

So just how big of a first-round bust was Treadwell? We posed that question in a Twitter poll on Saturday morning, asking for the biggest bust among the Vikings’ first-round picks since 2000. The options were Troy Williamson, Erasmus James, Christian Ponder and Treadwell.

Matt Kalil, the fourth-overall pick in 2012, was not included because the left tackle had such an outstanding rookie season.

Who is the Vikings' biggest first-round bust since 2000? Apologies to Matt Kalil but one good season got you taken off this list. — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) August 31, 2019

Here is how I would rank the four.

NO. 1 CHRISTIAN PONDER, QB, 12TH-OVERALL PICK IN 2011

Who should we blame? Rick Spielman and Leslie Frazier

The background: Spielman should get the majority of the blame for this one, even though he was not yet general manager and Frazier did have some say in this pick. Covering the Vikings for the Star Tribune at the time, my understanding was that Frazier wanted a veteran quarterback to start the season and ended up getting Donovan McNabb. Spielman wanted a young quarterback to develop and took Ponder. This was Frazier’s first full season as Vikings coach and it ended with a 3-13 finish. It was after that season that Spielman was elevated to general manager.

The bust: I remember being surprised when NFL analyst and former QB Trent Dilfer bashed the pick. Ponder played his college football at Florida State and seemed like a sharp guy who could have success. That logic turned out to be flawed. Ponder’s first action came in a prime-time game in Chicago when he replaced the struggling McNabb. He started 10 games as a rookie and all 16 regular-season games in 2012 as the Vikings made the playoffs. But the following season he threw nine picks and seven touchdowns in nine games and made only one start and appeared in two games in 2014 after Teddy Bridgewater had been drafted as the new quarterback of the future.

Why is he No. 1? If Spielman is shown the door at some point soon, the one thing we’ll remember about him is he never did find a quarterback to develop. Bridgewater might have been the guy — and remember it was offensive coordinator Norv Turner who pushed for him — but a leg injury derailed his career. Quarterback is probably the most important position in sports and Ponder came nowhere close to living up to expectations. That puts him atop this list.

NO. 2 LAQUON TREADWELL, WR, 23RD PICK IN 2016 DRAFT

The background: The Vikings had taken wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the fifth round the year before and Adam Thielen was coming off his second NFL season, one in which he had only 12 catches, so Spielman wanted to add help at wide receiver and thought he had found it in Treadwell. One concern was that Treadwell had suffered a gruesome leg injury during his sophomore season at Mississippi but clearly the Vikings’ medical staff thought he would be fine.

The bust: While Diggs and Thielen turned into outstanding wide receivers, Treadwell made little progress. He had only one catch in his first season, saw that increase to 20 catches for 200 yards in his second year and then 35 catches for 302 yards with his first and only career touchdown in 2018. He also dropped five passes from Kirk Cousins last year. There was some question as to whether the Vikings would be able to move Treadwell last season as it became clear he wasn’t making progress. Coach Mike Zimmer said after the Vikings’ third preseason game this year that Treadwell was being “showcased,” as it became obvious his time in Minnesota was winding down.

Why is he No. 2? I started the day believing Williamson was a bigger bust but the numbers don’t support that. Treadwell played in 40 games and started 15 times, catching 56 passes for 517 yards and one touchdown in three seasons. He was targeted 91 times. Williamson played in 39 games and started 22 times, catching 79 passes for 1,067 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons. He was targeted 167 times.

NO. 3 TROY WILLIAMSON, WR, SEVENTH-OVERALL PICK IN 2005

The background: The Vikings acquired this pick in the Randy Moss trade with Oakland. The thought was Minnesota needed an athletic and speedy receiver to replace Moss. The selection came in the days when it wasn’t nearly as clear who was making the decisions for the Vikings. So was this coach Mike Tice’s pick? Wide receivers coach Wes Chandler’s selection? Some combination of people desperate to replace Moss? At this point it no longer matters because …

The bust: … no matter how hard the lightning-quick Willamson worked to improve his vision or his hands, it never worked. Williamson, who played college football at South Carolina, had a career-high 37 catches in 2006 but was traded to Jacksonville after the 2007 season for a 2008 sixth-round pick. The only time Williamson was a star was the NFL Combine and that was why the Vikings took him.

Why is he No. 3? The Vikings could have gotten some defensive help in the 2005 draft if they had selected DeMarcus Ware or Shawne Merriman, who went 11th and 12th in that draft. What stands out to me was Williamson’s last game with the Vikings in 2007. In a loss at Denver, Williamson dropped two Tarvaris Jackson passes, including one on a deep ball in which there was nothing but green grass and the end zone in front of him. The ball went off Williamson’s facemask. The case to put him above Treadwell would be draft position and the fact the Vikings lacked wide receivers like Diggs and Thielen at the time.

NO. 4 ERASMUS JAMES, DE, 18TH-OVERALL PICK IN 2005

The background: The Vikings used their own pick in this draft on James. James, who had played college football at Wisconsin, looked like a guy who could become the pass-rushing specialist the Vikings needed so badly at that time. This was before Jared Allen arrived and Minnesota was trying to find an end who could apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The bust: James played in 15 games and made nine starts as a rookie, recording four sacks, but things went downhill from there. He played in only eight games over the next two seasons, recording one sack, before departing Minnesota after undergoing three surgeries in two years on his left knee. James played in five games for Washington in 2008 but never played in the NFL again.

Why is he No. 4? James being a bust does not stand out as much as skill position guys like Ponder, Treadwell or Williamson failing to make it, but given how much the Vikings needed help applying pressure on quarterbacks at the time this was a big swing and a miss. The Vikings had Daunte Culpepper at the time — he suffered a significant knee injury during the 2005 season — but six picks after taking James the Green Bay Packers selected Aaron Rodgers.