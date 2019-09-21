Everson Griffen isn’t just back, he’s getting better

EAGAN — Late in the 2016 season, Rashod Hill was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He arrived at the Vikings facility, took his physical and then hit the practice field the next day. One of his first assignments: Scout team reps against Everson Griffen.

“When I first [went against] him I was like ‘oh s—,” Hill said laughing. “You first get here guys are going to let you know, ‘Hey this is who I am.’ His eyes were big and he got me the first couple times.”

Hill felt the same way that opposing offensive lines have over the first two weeks of 2019. With just two games in the books this year, he is tied for the NFL lead with 15 pressures.

It wasn’t that long ago that we questioned whether No. 97 would even be lining up at right defensive end this year.

Following an absence from the team in 2018 that put his future in question, Griffen struggled to make the same type of impact down the stretch last year that he had made in previous seasons. From Week 11 through Week 17, he managed just three sacks and 14 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was close to being let go but in the final hour, the Vikings restructured his contract rather than cutting him and creating cap space to spend on other positions.

Even without his absence due to a mental health issue, keeping a 31-year-old player — who is the oldest on the entire roster aside from the punter — is risky. Players often hit a wall in their early 30s so spending $8.1 million on the cap for a player coming off his worst year did not come across as a shrewd move on its surface. But head coach Mike Zimmer said that his style of play is not only sustainable but can improve as he goes along.

“His game starts with violence, he’s not going to lose that probably ever,” Zimmer said. “For him to be able to be violent, accelerating off the line of scrimmage, attacking the offensive tackle, and then working his combination moves off of that, quite honestly, a lot of these guys get better with age because they perfect their techniques more and more.”

Hill confirmed Zimmer’s statement. From what he has seen in practice, Griffen has added to his number of ways to beat O-lineman as he has gotten older.

“Even from [2016] to now, I feel like he has even more tools in the box,” Hill said. “It’s wild.”

The Vikings’ swing tackle won’t reveal what Griffen has changed but said the three-time Pro Bowler has “added a little flavor” that offensive linemen haven’t seen from him before.

“He’s still learning, trying out new stuff, he’s not comfortable,” Hill said. “That’s what I like about him. Some guys in the league get comfortable like ‘I made the Pro Bowl,’ but he’s always helping [teammates] and learning.”

It appears the Vikings made the right call bringing him back. Of his 15 pressures, 11 came against Green Bay’s left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is widely considered one of the elite players at his position. Zimmer liked his performance so much he showed Griffen’s tape to the team.

But there’s more to Griffen’s impact than just his pressure rate. He’s a driving force for the defense, wearing down opponents.

“He’s a guy that, he doesn’t stop,” Hill said. “When he’s at the top of his game, he doesn’t stop with his pass rush, there could be two guys getting on him he’s going to find a way to get through it. He’s a guy with a lot of energy.

“I told him last game, ‘you better stop all that hollering before you go out there, you’re going to be tired out,’ and he was like ‘that’s what I do Big ‘Shod.’ That’s his game, that’s what makes him go. I’m all with it…he’s come back around man. Everson’s going to do a lot this year. He’s like his old self. The Everson of three years ago is back now. ”

Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson said when Griffen is at his best, he pushes everyone around him to match his energy.

“I just get going, it pumps me up,” Johnson said. “The kind of player that he is, he’s always jacked up and he’s always full-go all the time.”

And from a schematic standpoint, opponents have to adapt the way they pass protect when Griffen is dominating. He simply cannot be handled with one lineman for an entire game.

“He makes them have to change how they protect the quarterback,” Johnson said. “That can sometimes play a huge role in the game. He makes offensive lines adjust how they are doing things and that’s what you want. If two guys are on him that means another guy has a one-on-one somewhere else.”

Last Sunday the version of Griffen was perhaps the best we have ever seen. He had only put up 11 pressures in one game once before (Arizona 2016) and that was against a struggling offensive line.

The question is whether he can keep it up. He got off to a terrific start with two sacks and eight pressures in the first two weeks of 2018. Griffen said he is on his way.

“I feel good, I’m just continuing to take the proper steps, sticking to my meetings, sticking to the people who are in my corner that has helped me along the way to get me to this point,” he said. “Each and every day I come here and win the day, win the moment and do my job.”

“I feel back to myself. I just have to keep it up. It’s day by day.”