Going old school: Vikings crush Falcons with run game, defense

MINNEAPOLIS — If Mike Zimmer had it his way, the Minnesota Vikings would always win the way they did on Sunday — by whooping the other team in the running game and on defense.

The Vikings set the tone from the first series of the season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by a blitzing Anthony Barr on the second play from scrimmage. On the fourth play of the game, linebacker Eric Wilson flew through the Atlanta line untouched to block a punt.

Three plays later the Vikings were up seven on a 23-yard pass to Adam Thielen.

On the Falcons second offensive attempt, Danielle Hunter blew past his blocker and forced an off-balance throw by Ryan into double coverage. The wobbly pass was picked off by safety Anthony Harris, setting up great field position for the second straight drive.

At that point it was worth remembering when Zimmer called out the defense for being too complacent during training camp. They were anything but complacent. Instead you might use words like: Dangerous, nasty, terrifying etc.

Where the defense left off, the Vikings running back picked up and put on a 1990s style ground-and-pound performance. Following the interception, running back Dalvin Cook ran twice — once for 21 yards, the other for 19 yards — and the Vikings were up 14 points with 8:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter Atlanta showed some signs of life.

Ryan hit back-to-back throws of 14 and 20 yards and then scrambled for 12 yards to bring the Falcons to the Vikings 26-yard line. But cornerback Trae Waynes made it clear that he did not need extra preseason work to maintain his status as one of the NFL’s best tackling corners. Waynes put his helmet into the arm of running back Devonta Freeman and popped it loose.

Vikings recovered, threat avoided.

There wouldn’t be many threats after that by the Falcons offense but there would be more hammering by Minnesota’s running game.

Several penalties by Atlanta put the Vikings in Falcons territory and the ground game’s domination commenced. Cook burst through the defense for 22 yards and then rookie Alexander Mattison, who impressed the Vikings in training camp, picked up 17 more. Cook then slammed in from one yard out for a touchdown.

Imagine Kirk Cousins’ delight after his team ranked 30th in rushing last year. Imagine Zimmer’s joy seeing double-digit rushing first downs considering he parted ways with John DeFilippo in part because the offense wasn’t balanced enough.

By the end of the first half the Vikings had 12 Cook runs for 74 yards, four for 39 yards from Mattison and only seven Cousins passes.

The Vikings offseason moves tell you that these results were by design.

They drafted zone-blocking expert Garrett Bradbury with the 18th overall pick, signed veteran Josh Kline and bought back everyone on defense rather than moving on from players like Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes to create cap space.

With the Falcons driving early in the third quarter, Griffen blew by his man and sacked Ryan. His dance on the logo screamed out “we’re back.”

So did the pass rush on the goal line by the Vikings that forced an out-of-character throw from Ryan that was intercepted by Anthony Harris.

By the end of the third quarter the Vikings defense had three turnovers, three sacks, zero points allowed.

This is Matt Ryan's first multi-interception game since 12/7/17. — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) September 8, 2019

Just before the start of the fourth quarter, Cook put the finishing touches on a superstar-caliber performance, scoring his third touchdown of the day behind a lead block from rookie tight end Irv Smith.

Entering the fourth quarter Cousins had 98 yards. He finished with 10 total throws. It was 2017 Keenum-esque.

Atlanta scored two garbage-time touchdowns and the Vikings wrapped things up with a 28-12 victory.

Of course future games will call for more passing from the Vikings — they won’t routinely score 28 off turnovers — but for Week 1 Zimmer’s plan worked. And if the Vikings play this style on a consistent basis in 2019 they will be one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC.