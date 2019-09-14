Harrison Smith is playing mind games

EAGAN — It is hard to avoid the spotlight in America’s most popular sport but somehow Harrison Smith has settled into a place where he is one of the least discussed superstars in the NFL. Maybe it’s because his personality is understated or because there are six Pro Bowlers starting on the Minnesota Vikings defense. Or it could be because a huge part of his value exists when nothing pertaining to him happens on a play.

Not that Smith avoids game-changing moments. He has picked off 20 passes and racked up 14 sacks since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2012. But the subtleties of his weekly performance play a major role in the Vikings success on defense, especially on key third downs.

Since Mike Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014 the Vikings rank No. 1 in yards allowed and first down percentage and rank fourth in sacks on third downs with more than six yards to go. Certainly pure talent and creativity in scheme are at the top of the list of explanations for their success but Smith’s ability to confuse quarterbacks and offensive lines raises him above other safeties.

“Some of that is choreographed,” Zimmer said this week. “[The safeties] know where they’re going to end up at the end of the play or when the ball is snapped. It’s important we do that this week… Just creates a little indecision for the quarterback.”

Never has Smith’s ability to confound offenses on third down been so apparent as when the Vikings play Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

In the Zimmer era, Rodgers has had 87 third-and-long plays against the Vikings. Here’s how his numbers compare to the four other teams with at least 40 of such plays:

Minnesota: 7.1 yards per play, 33.3% first down, 14 sacks on 87 plays

Chicago: 8.7 yards per play, 39.6% first down, 13 sacks on 96 plays

Detroit: 8.6 yards per play, 43.6% first down, 7 sacks on 78 plays

Seattle: 9.4 yards per play, 41.1% first down, 8 sacks on 56 plays

Atlanta: 7.9 yards per play, 52.4% first down, 6 sacks on 42 plays

Each third down look finds Smith in a different spot, which may or may not indicate his intentions. In the five video examples below, he can be seen rushing the passer, faking the rush and dropping back to center field, playing man-to-man coverage on a tight end and playing deep cover-2. In all of the examples from last year’s 24-17 win by the Vikings over the Packers at US Bank Stadium, Rodgers is either sacked, flushed from the pocket or makes a poor throw.

“Some of the stuff is play call and some of the stuff is, he’s been here awhile and he knows what Zim wants and the trust and the instincts that he has and everybody trusting in each other,” safety Anthony Harris said. “Sometimes it’s just going out, playing and having fun.”

Harris took over for Andrew Sendejo midway through last season starting across from the Pro Bowler and has put together a number of excellent performances, including a two interception game last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Harris has seen first hand how Smith’s deception causes hesitation and confusion.

“You have to account for him,” Harris said. “He’s a really good rusher so you have to know where he is but he’s also good in coverage so I think when he’s in that gray area it’s hard for them to make a decision. It puts the offense in a mind a little bit so when he does that we feel like it really helps us put disguises in and it gives us different options.”

As his partner in the deep secondary, Harris has to fully understand Smith’s intentions, even when he’s giving a completely different look. Having started with the practice squad in 2015 and grown into a starter, Harris has had a front row seat to learn the ins and outs of the defense and tendencies of his partner.

“Me being in the system, he’s been in the system for awhile just learning different wrinkles in the defenses,” Harris said. “From watching him and the times I’ve gotten to play with him seeing how he is moving around out there I can tell different stuff based off the defense I try to move around with him and stay on a chain so we can give a good luck…it makes my job easier that he can go down and come back like that and give us flexibility.”

“I think they have a good feeling for one another now, played half the year last year or whatever it was and all the preseason,” Zimmer said of Harris and Smith. “They have good chemistry going.”

Rookie center Garrett Bradbury spent his summer practicing against Smith on a daily basis during training camp. He talked about the challenge that Smith presents the opposing team’s offensive line:

“Harrison Smith is one of the best football players I’ve been able to play with and watch,” Bradbury said. “He’s a guy that when you are ID’ing everything you have to know where he is at all times. He does a great job of baiting you into think he’s going to [pass rush] and getting you into different positions to where you are like, ‘alright this is a blitz look’ and then he bails out and is in coverage. He’s just a guy that you have to have in the back of your mind because it feels like he’s all over the field.”

Last season Smith lined up 417 times as a free safety, took 380 snaps as a box safety, had 108 plays on the D-line and 29 as an outside corner, according to Pro Football Focus.

So why don’t all teams use their safeties in versatile roles like Smith and use the type of deception that causes even Rodgers to be confused at times?

“I don’t know if everyone has someone as smart as Harrison Smith,” Bradbury said. “He’s played in this league for a long time and he knows the ins and the outs of this defense so I think that allows him to play faster and do the things he does disguise-wise.”